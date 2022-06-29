Toronto Hydro ranked one of the top ten Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights Magazine

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the ranking is compiled after evaluating 332 Canadian companies against a set of 24 environmental, social and governance indicators, relative to their industry peers and using publicly available information.

The ranking recognizes Toronto Hydro's sustainability achievements, including its commitment to reaching net zero in its operations by 2040, and ongoing efforts to improve reliability, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster workforce diversity.

Toronto Hydro would like to thank Corporate Knights for their dedication to this initiative, and congratulates this year's recipients, who each play an extremely important role in building a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future for us all.

QUICK FACTS

This is the fifth time that Toronto Hydro has been recognized for its leadership in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), sustainability and climate adaptation by Corporate Knights Inc.'s Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada list

list Toronto Hydro is one of only 11 electrical utilities in Canada to be designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by Electricity Canada, in recognition of our sustainability performance

to be designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by Electricity Canada, in recognition of our sustainability performance Toronto Hydro operates an externally certified Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Management System in accordance with the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) 2015 Standard for Environmental Management Systems (ISO 14001:2015) and 2018 Standard for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (ISO 45001:2018)

Toronto Hydro reduced fleet fuel consumption by 37% and associated emissions by 38% in 2021 compared to 2017

In 2021, the organization enabled 17 renewable distributed energy resources totalling approximately 2.1 megawatts of capacity

Toronto Hydro decreased total energy use in 2021 (electricity, natural gas, diesel and gasoline) by 5% compared to 2020

Learn more about our environmental performance by visiting torontohydro.com/environment.

QUOTES

"We'd like to thank Corporate Knights for recognizing our efforts, and congratulate all other winners included in this year's ranking.

As the electricity distribution company powering Canada's largest city, we're continuously working towards building a more sustainable future. This is reflected in our commitment to achieving net-zero in our own operations by 2040."

- Anthony Haines, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Company™ since 2014, it has approximately 788,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 17 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

