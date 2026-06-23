Toronto Hydro named one of Canada's top three for sustainability achievements

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro has ranked third for corporate citizenship among electricity transmission and distribution utilities in Canada in Corporate Knights Magazine's annual ranking.

This year's ranking evaluated over 350 Canadian companies using three measures tied to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and compared each organization against industry peers using publicly available information. Toronto Hydro's recognition underscores its continued focus on what matters most to customers, communities and employees: reliable, affordable and resilient electricity, strong safety performance, and support for electrification and energy management.

"This recognition by Corporate Knights reflects the progress we're making to deliver a more resilient and customer-focused electricity system for Toronto," said Jana Mosley, President & CEO, Toronto Hydro. "As customer energy needs evolve and electricity demand grows, we're focused on modernizing our grid and customer services with safety and sustainability at the forefront of our efforts, ensuring every investment we make strengthens reliability, affordability and resiliency for the city we serve."

These efforts, along with other key achievements, are detailed in Toronto Hydro's 2025 Sustainability Report, which outlines how the utility is advancing the energy transition from modernizing infrastructure, enabling customer choice and energy management across homes and transportation, and integrating new technologies to meet changing needs and growing demand.

Highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report include:

Investing more than $940 million to modernize infrastructure, improve reliability and support growth

Reducing Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 17% compared to 2019

Supporting more than 53,000 customers through affordability and assistance programs

Connecting 264 EV charger connections across 44 locations in Toronto

Powering the 500th EV charger for the Toronto Parking Authority

Supporting the installation of 491 heat pumps

Achieving 83% women representation in executive management and advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives

Read the full 2025 Sustainability Report here.

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com, or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation