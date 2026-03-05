Toronto Hydro launches automated power outage alerts on X for faster, convenient updates

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Staying informed during a power outage is about to get a whole lot easier. Toronto Hydro is rolling out automated outage alerts on our X account (formerly Twitter), delivering near-real‑time updates whenever outages affecting 500+ customers last longer than 10 minutes. Our new automated process is intended to improve speed and consistency and is one of several ways we're working to ensure our customers have access to clear and timely power outage communications.

Severe weather can happen at any time, so having timely, accessible outage information is essential for the communities we serve. Designed to help our customers get critical information faster, the automated posts include community‑level details, the number of customers affected, a direct link to our live power outage map and quick access to estimated restoration timelines. In addition to these new alerts, Toronto Hydro will also continue to post updates on X to support major or evolving situations where customers would benefit from additional information. Anyone can follow @TorontoHydro on X to receive outage updates directly in their feed.

What can users expect?

Near-real‑time posts when large outages occur

Community‑level details to quickly identify which area is affected

A direct link to Toronto Hydro's live power outage map for estimated times of restoration

One connected experience that makes it easier for customers to stay informed across channels

Quick fact: Because outage size is measured by electricity meters, the number of people or businesses affected may be higher than the "customer count" listed in our automated posts. Some condominium, apartment and commercial buildings are actually served by a single bulk meter, which means in those instances, actual customer impacts may extend beyond the number shown.

If residents would like to check which community area they belong to, the City of Toronto's Ward Profile Lookup Tool can help.

More ways to stay informed

Automated alerts on X complement Toronto Hydro's existing outage tools on our Outage Hub, giving customers the opportunity to choose the option that works best for them:

Email and/or text message outage notifications : Personalized alerts delivered directly to customers' inboxes or mobile devices

: Personalized alerts delivered directly to customers' inboxes or mobile devices Interactive online power outage map: A visual tool with estimated restoration times

A visual tool with estimated restoration times 24/7 phone support: Report outages or downed wires at 416‑542‑8000 (press 1)

Report outages or downed wires at 416‑542‑8000 (press 1) Online outage reporting and live chat: Share outage details and get instant updates through live chat support

QUOTE

"When power goes out, fast and trusted information matters. The addition of automated outage alerts on X gives Torontonians another tool that provides near-real-time clarity on what's happening and how we're restoring power. It's a simple, convenient way to stay informed."

- Brie Davis, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

