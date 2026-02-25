Toronto Hydro Corporation reports its year-end financial results for 2025

Moving Forward: Toronto Hydro advances grid readiness, sustainability and customer service to support Toronto's energy future

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro Corporation (Toronto Hydro) today announced its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Net income after net movements in regulatory balances for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased to $201.5 million, up $71.2 million from the prior year, reflecting the first year of Toronto Hydro's latest five-year rate period as approved by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB). The increase was primarily due to higher distribution revenue from OEB-approved distribution rates, net of rate riders, and increased other revenue, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization from capital additions supporting system reliability and growth.

As part of Toronto Hydro's commitment to powering Toronto's energy needs today and tomorrow through increasing distribution grid capacity and system resiliency, it has embarked on a $5.1 billion five-year investment plan, which includes significant capital investments in the local distribution grid. Capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $944.1 million, an increase of $61.7 million or 7.0 per cent compared to the same period last year. Key capital initiatives in 2025 included the delivery of customer connections throughout the city, replacement of overhead and underground infrastructure, customer-initiated asset relocations and expansions, and ongoing modernization and replacement of Toronto Hydro's metering program.

Selected financial and operational highlights (in millions of Canadian dollars)

Year ended December 31

2025 $ 2024 $





Distribution revenue 959.4 937.8 Net income after net movements in regulatory balances 201.5 130.3 Capital expenditures 944.1 882.4

COMMITMENT TO SAFETY

In 2025, Toronto Hydro experienced the tragic loss of a valued team member in a workplace incident -- underscoring the critical importance of safety across the company. Throughout the year, Toronto Hydro strengthened its focus on safety, enhancing its overall safety culture and introducing a new proactive safety program for employees. As it moves forward, Toronto Hydro remains firmly committed to reinforcing safe work practices, learning from every incident and striving for continuous improvement.

YEAR-END PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Performance and Developments

On January 2, 2026, Toronto Hydro issued 13 common shares to the City of Toronto for total proceeds of $25.0 million in relation to an equity contribution from the City of Toronto to support Toronto Hydro's long-term financial stability and strengthen its ability to invest in the electricity distribution grid

In February 2026, Toronto City Council approved the City's 2026 budget, which includes a proposed $577 million investment over 10 years to modernize the city's streetlighting system. The investment is intended to support ongoing servicing requirements, renewal of aging infrastructure and full conversion to LED technology. Implementation is contingent on the City and Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. entering into an amended service agreement.

On February 25, 2026, Toronto Hydro's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10.0 million with respect to the first quarter of 2026, which is payable to the City of Toronto by March 31, 2026, in accordance with its revised Shareholder Direction to support Toronto Hydro's ability to invest in the grid

Operational Performance and Developments

QUICK FACTS

Toronto Hydro's financial and operational results are reported quarterly and available at torontohydro.com/reports and through sedarplus.ca

and through Toronto Hydro continues to invest in expanding, modernizing and sustaining the foundations of a safe, clean and reliable grid to serve the current and future electricity needs of Toronto. For more information about Toronto Hydro's 2025–2029 investment plan, please visit torontohydro.com/investmentplan

Toronto Hydro's dividends to its sole shareholder, the City of Toronto, provide funding that may be used to support City services and priorities that benefit Torontonians

QUOTE

"2025 was a year of meaningful progress for Toronto Hydro. We strengthened the safety, reliability and resilience of our electricity system, continued to modernize the grid to meet Toronto's growing and evolving needs, and delivered strong financial performance while supporting essential city services and priorities. As we look ahead to 2026, we remain focused on empowering our customers and ensuring the electricity system is ready to support a brighter and more electrified future for our city through operational excellence."

- Jana Mosley, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro Corporation is the holding company for Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited, which owns and operates Toronto's electricity distribution system, and Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc., which provides and maintains street and expressway lighting infrastructure throughout the city. Collectively, Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably.

With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com , or follow us on X , Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube and LinkedIn .

