Toronto Hydro announces new Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro Corporation announces that Baoqin Guo, CPA, CA, CFA, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 12, 2025. Ms. Guo replaces Federico Zeni, who has been Interim CFO since the departure of Céline Arsenault, the former CFO who left the Corporation in November 2024.

Ms. Guo brings with her almost 20 years of financial knowledge and leadership experience, including most recently at Rogers Communications, as well as prior roles at Rogers Bank and AGF Management.

Ms. Guo has held progressively senior professional and leadership positions within the telecommunications and financial services industries.

Ms. Guo holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen's University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in Ontario and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

"I am pleased to welcome Baoqin Guo to Toronto Hydro as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Baoqin brings considerable financial and leadership experience to the role and I have full confidence in her ability to drive and sustain our company's strong financial performance. I also want to thank Federico Zeni for his support and contributions as Interim CFO over these past few months."

- Jana Mosley, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro

Toronto Hydro owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Company™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 796,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

