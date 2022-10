TORONTO HOSTS INTERNATIONAL CARGO AIRSHIP CONFERENCE THURSDAY OCT 20, & FRIDAY OCT 21ST

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

CARGO AIRSHIPS ON THE VERGE OF A MAJOR REVIVAL TORONTO HOSTS HISTORIC AVIATION INNOVATIONS CONFERENCE A RETURN TO CARGO AIRSHIPS MAKING A STRONG CASE

JOIN TWENTY-FIVE OF THE WORLDS LEADING CARGO AIRSHIP EXPERTS AT THE FOUR POINTS SHERATON IN MISSISSAUGA THIS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY (OCT 20, 21ST, 2022) MAKE AN UNDENIABLY STRONG CASE TO REVIVE THE CARGO AIRSHIP INDUSTRY.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.aviationinnovations.info/

AMONG THE SPEAKERS ARE:

ALAN WESTON, OF LTA RESEARCH & EXPLORATION, HEADED BY GOOGLE COFOUNDER SERGEY BRIN.

FLYING WHALES, THE FRENCH AND CANADIAN AIRSHIP COMPANY THAT RECENTLY RAISED MORE THAN 100 MILLION EUROS. THEIR PLAN IS TO STOP CLEAR-CUTTING FORESTS BY LIFTING LOGS INTO AIRSHIPS.

CARL-OSCAR LAWACZECK, PRESIDENT OF OCEANSKY CRUISES, PLANS TO OPERATE LUXURY AIRSHIP CRUISES TO THE NORTH POLE WILL REVOLUTIONIZE THE INTERCONTINENTAL CARGO SHIPPING INDUSTRY

CHRISTINE BUROW OF TORNGAT METALS WILL REITERATE HER COMPANY'S COMMITMENT TO INVEST SIGNIFICANTLY IN AIRSHIPS TO UNLOCK VAST MINERAL TREASURES IN THE REMOTE CANADIAN NORTH

GEORGE LAND OF HAV (UK) 10 OF THEIR AIRLANDERS ARE ALREADY ON ORDER WITH A SPANISH AIRLINE

ONE THING IS CRYSTAL CLEAR; THE CARGO AIRSHIP INDUSTRY IS HERE TO STAY. THE TIME IS NOW.

CARGO AIRSHIPS REPRESENT ATTRACTIVE ECONOMIES OF SCALE.

THEY USE LESS ENERGY PER TONNE-KILOMETER.

REQUIRE FUEL ONLY FOR PROPULSION.

PRODUCE LOWER GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS AND HAVE A MUCH SMALLER FOOTPRINT ON LAND THAN A CONNECTING GRAVEL OR ICE ROAD.

MOST OF ALL THEY SATISFY THE DEMAND FOR TRANSPORTATION AT SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED COSTS.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

NATIONAL, LOCAL AND REGIONAL MEDIA

INNOVATORS FROM THE MINING, ENERGY, AVIATION AND AEROSPACE SECTORS.

INDIVIDUALS WITH INTEREST IN EXPLORING THE ADVANTAGES AIRSHIPS

GOVERNMENTS INTERESTED IN HELP FOSTER JOB CREATION

EDUCATORS AND STUDENTS INTERESTED IN AIRSHIP TECHNOLOGY

TIME AND LOCATION:

Oct 20, 8:00 a.m. EDT – Oct 21, 4:00 p.m. EDT

Four Points Hotel, 6257 Airport Rd, Mississauga, ON L4V 1E4, Canada

SOURCE Iso Polar

For further information: BARRY PRENTICE, [email protected], +204-292-2961