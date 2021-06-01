Toronto History Museums launches new virtual Indigenous Peoples Month Programming

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Mayor John Tory launched Indigenous Peoples Month at Toronto History Museums. The month-long online celebration will include tours, a culinary program, a shop experience that includes products from Indigenous artists and authors, and film and dance performances by emerging and established artists. This month-long virtual program replaces the 2021 Indigenous Arts Festival, which cannot be held due to COVID-19.

Toronto History Museums will make available Indigenous histories, cuisine, arts and stories in collaboration with community partners. Indigenous Peoples Month programming at Toronto History Museums can be enjoyed in four parts: Shop, Explore, Feast and Watch, starting June 2. More information is available at www.toronto.ca/museums.

Highlights of Indigenous Peoples Month at Toronto History Museums include:

Shop (opening June 2 ): Featuring pieces that celebrate Indigenous arts, culture and knowledge, the Toronto History Museums Shop will showcase Indigenous artists, makers and authors, including an artist collective from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. The program includes virtual panel discussions throughout the month.



Explore: Participants can explore the diverse and vibrant Indigenous communities of Toronto through virtual treaty tours created by First Story Toronto. These tours will be delivered online on June 15, 22 and 29. Reserve your free spot at https://firststoryblog.wordpress.com/.



Feast: This culinary program, which will be launched on June 18, can be savoured in two parts:

Miijim Dibaajimowaan - Food Stories is a multi-media exhibit produced in partnership with the University of Toronto Faculty of Information.

Kiin Awiiya Jiibaakwe - Everyone is Cooking, an online discussion about bannock and family.



The National Indigenous Peoples Day Feast will honour Indigenous food and support those living at Na-Me-Res Native Men's Residence with a traditional meal made by world-renowned, globally trained Chef Billy Alexander . The Feast will also be available to the public through safe, contactless, curbside pick-up at Fort York National Historic Site on June 20 . Pre-order your meal at Toronto.ca/museumshop starting June 2 . This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada .



Through the Toronto History Museums' Awakenings program, two Indigenous-focused films will also be available: A Portrait in Red, filmed at Todmorden Mills, and Acknowledgment, filmed at Fort York. Both films are part of the project We Were Always Here.

To support this month of programming, the City formed the Indigenous Peoples Month Task Force, rooted in the principles of the seven grandfather teachings, an Anishnaabe philosophy. The task force includes:

Savanna Chiblow , Anishinaabe-kwe from Mississaugi First Nation, digital communications storyteller and community builder

, Anishinaabe-kwe from Mississaugi First Nation, digital communications storyteller and community builder Jessica Lea Fleming , Wiisaakodewinikwe (Métis)/Scottish-settler, filmmaker, writer, producer and performer

, Wiisaakodewinikwe (Métis)/Scottish-settler, filmmaker, writer, producer and performer Jai King-Green , Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, artist

, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, artist Caitlin Laforme , Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, artist

, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, artist Teagan de Laronde , Métis, student and a member of Red Sky Métis Independent Nation

Indigenous Peoples Month at Toronto History Museums is produced by the City, in partnership with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. The Program is made possible in part by the Government of Canada and sponsorships from TD Bank Group, Aramark Canada, CN, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Shopify and media partner Elmnt FM. Donors include Bell and TE Wealth Indigenous Services.

All performances and panels are free to the public. Advance registration will be required for select events. The full schedule will be available on June 9. More information is available at www.toronto.ca/museums.

Mayor John Tory's greeting is available at https://youtu.be/vQsYJXb6JeY

The City will mark National Indigenous Peoples Day virtually on June 21. More details will be shared shortly.

More than 80,000 residents in Toronto are from Indigenous communities. Toronto has the largest Indigenous population in Ontario and the fourth largest in Canada. The City's Indigenous Affairs Office (IAO) is focused on supporting City divisions in their work with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples and all urban Indigenous communities. The Office strives to strengthen the City's relationship with Indigenous communities and advance reconciliation. More information about the IAO is available at the Indigenous Affairs Office.

Quotes:

"Toronto History Museums' has worked with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation to develop a virtual program for Indigenous Peoples Month that provides an opportunity to recognize and learn more about the historic and present-day contributions of Indigenous peoples. I encourage all residents to take part in this programming to learn more about Indigenous histories, strengths, and contributions as well as the resilience of all Indigenous communities."

- Mayor John Tory

"In response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, Toronto History Museums is reassessing how it develops, delivers and evaluates its programming, and is embracing partnerships that incorporate Indigenous voices, stories and knowledge into its programs, collections management and sites."

- Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson (Scarborough Centre), Chair of the City's Economic and Community Development Committee

"The City of Toronto's Indigenous Affairs Office is excited to support Indigenous Peoples Month at Toronto History Museums in celebrating vibrant and diverse Indigenous communities in and around Toronto."

- Selina Young, Manager, Indigenous Affairs Office, City of Toronto

"The Government of Canada is proud to support the Indigenous Peoples Month at Toronto History Museums. This year, the month-long virtual format will allow even more Canadians to take part in the celebrations and learn more about the rich and diverse heritage of Indigenous communities from here and around the world."

- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation are proud to work with our partners at Toronto History Museums to bring you month-long programming highlighting Indigenous Arts and Culture. While I wish we could gather together, having a month-long celebration of Indigenous Arts is a very exciting opportunity. I personally believe the purpose of the arts is far more than entertainment. The arts bring people together, bridge gaps in communication, and allow for a deeper connection and understanding."

- Chief Stacey Laforme, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

