Toronto healthcare job fair aims to fill urgent job vacancies across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - With an ageing population and shrinking labour market, Canadian healthcare employers are struggling as the growing demand for care is not being matched by an increased supply of labour – especially in nursing.

On September 17, 2022, healthcare employers from across Canada will be looking to connect with professionals at Healthcare Job Fair, Toronto's premier recruitment event for medical, nursing, allied health and support work employment opportunities.

Home to many world-class health facilities, Toronto attracts healthcare professionals from around the globe, which is why employers from New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Yukon will be in attendance.

About Healthcare Job Vacancies in Canada

In June, Statistics Canada reported that Canadian healthcare employers have the highest ever level of job vacancies – 136,800 positions were reported in Q1 of this year – suggesting a major staffing crisis for the nation's healthcare system.

"Canada is recognized as having one of the world's best health systems in terms of quality of care and accessibility, but has one of the worst reputations for health workforce mobility, especially for overseas trained nurses," says Stephen McLarnon, Group CEO of HealthSectorTalent®, the company organizing this month's job fair.

"The recruitment of overseas nurses and other healthcare professionals is a well-established practice for leading health systems around the world, but not in Canada," he adds. "Many Canadian healthcare employers have abandoned this approach because of the length of time it takes to register and process viable candidates. Many healthcare employers see our job fair in Toronto as the only real alternative to sourcing new staff."

About Toronto Healthcare Job Fair

This month's Healthcare Job Fair is the only event of its kind in Eastern Canada and aims to attract highly skilled health-care professionals from major healthcare hubs like Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal to meet directly with leading healthcare employers from many regions across Canada.

"We are excited to showcase the many reasons to Choose CHEO and Choose Ottawa, and to answer people's questions — in person and on the spot," said Alex Munter, President and CEO of CHEO, a pediatric healthcare and research centre that has been named the best place to work in Canadian healthcare by Forbes Magazine.

"We know healthcare professionals of all kinds have options; they can direct where they want their careers to take them. We'll be emphasizing that when joining Team CHEO, you get the benefits of working in a world-leading pediatric facility with some of the most passionate, caring, and dedicated people anywhere. You also get to live in a vibrant, green, affordable city with access to all that a G-7 capital has to offer."

Job fairs provide a unique opportunity in this digital age for employers and job seekers to connect directly in person, accelerating the recruitment process for both.

"We know healthcare workers have many options for employment, but through this recruitment event we hope to show why New Brunswick offers both excellent job opportunities along with unparalleled lifestyle," said Michael Watson, Provincial Workforce Consultant, Recruitment Team, Employer Support Services, WorkingNB, Government of New Brunswick.

A full list of employers hiring on the day is available on the website at https://healthcarejobfair.com/events/job-fair-toronto-canada/. Admission is free for jobseekers with online registration required.

The Healthcare Job Fair takes place at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SOURCE Healthcare Job Fair

For further information: Marlo Taylor, Gage Communications, [email protected], 647-233-7636