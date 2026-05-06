Toronto firm fined $5,000 for unauthorized use of professional engineer's seal

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Court of Justice has fined a Toronto firm $5,000 for applying a facsimile of a professional engineer's seal to an engineering report without the engineer's knowledge or consent.

In June 2023, 11951076 Canada Inc., operating as Studio Four, affixed an engineer's seal to an engineering report and submitted it to the City of Hamilton in connection with a residential building project. The engineer whose seal was used did not authorize the use of the seal.

A complaint was made to Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO), which investigated and laid charges under the Professional Engineers Act (PEA).

On April 24, 2026, Studio Four pleaded guilty to one count of breaching section 40(3)(b) of the PEA. The firm's two directors, Salim Afroz and Ashweek Chhabra, also pleaded guilty to breaching section 40(5) of the Act in connection with this conduct.

Studio Four was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. The two directors each received suspended sentences.

As the regulator of professional engineering in Ontario, PEO reminds the public that the unauthorized use or forgery of a professional engineer's seal on construction or design drawings is a quasi-criminal offence under the PEA. Such conduct may also result in criminal charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

PEO administers the Professional Engineers Act to serve and protect the public interest by licensing Ontario's more than 98,000 professional engineers and engineering firms. Professional engineers can be identified by the "P.Eng." designation following their names.

Members of the public can verify a professional engineer or engineering firm by searching PEO's public directories at peo.on.ca/directory. Concerns about unlicensed individuals or unauthorized firms may be reported through PEO's enforcement hotline at 416-840-1444, 1-800-339-3716 ext. 1444, or [email protected].

SOURCE Professional Engineers Ontario

For additional information or interview requests: Duff McCutcheon, Manager, Communications, Professional Engineers Ontario, Tel: 416-797-8175, Email: [email protected]