Ontario resident has engineering licence revoked for involvement in $33M false invoicing scheme

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario resident John Aquino, based in Toronto, has had his engineering licence revoked by Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) as a result of his involvement in a $33 million false invoicing scheme. PEO is the licensing and regulating body for engineering in Ontario.

On November 24, PEO's Discipline Committee heard evidence of Aquino's role in the scheme and accepted the regulator's recommendation to revoke his licence under the Professional Engineers Act. The Panel found Aquino guilty of "disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional conduct" under subsection 72(2)(j) of Regulation 941, in accordance with Aquino's admissions, guilty plea, and an agreed statement of facts presented to the Committee.

PEO's proceedings were based on a March 19, 2021 decision of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in a multi-million dollar bankruptcy case that found that Aquino intended to defraud, defeat, or delay creditors through the scheme while serving as president of Bondfield Construction Company Limited (BCCL) and Forma-Con Construction. Both companies were part of the Bondfield Group of Companies.

Aquino's participation in the scheme was the subject of a complaint filed with PEO. The regulator's investigation resulted in the complaint being referred to its Discipline Committee for a hearing, which resulted in the revocation of his licence.

About PEO

PEO administers the Professional Engineers Act to serve and protect the public interest by licensing Ontario's over 90,000 individual practitioners and engineering firms.

