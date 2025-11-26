Engineering profession remains committed to building a culture of belonging: PEO CEO/Registrar shares testimony to Standing Committee on Status of Women

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, in testimony before the House of Commons' Standing Committee on the Status of Women, CEO/Registrar of Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) Jennifer Quaglietta reflected on progress made and the work still needed to close the engineering profession's gender gap.

"As the first woman to hold the dual role of Chief Executive Officer and registrar of the largest professional engineering regulator in Canada, I recognize that we have a responsibility to promote a profession that reflects the diversity of the public it serves," said Quaglietta. "Creating pathways that welcome everyone into engineering is essential to building a profession that is innovative, resilient and trusted by society."

Through its Anti-Racism and Equity Code, PEO is removing barriers for various historically marginalized communities in engineering, not just for women but also for Black, Indigenous, and other populations. Since completing an audit of its licensure application process, PEO has focused on finding ways to support women in getting licensed and staying in the profession. The regulator has also removed the Canadian experience requirement for applicants, which posed a particular barrier for internationally trained engineers.

"A lack of supports and a relative lack of female role models are significant barriers to women getting and staying licensed," said Quaglietta. "If our future licence holders are to reflect Ontario and Canadian society, we must ensure that any systemic barriers to entry and retention are removed. The profession itself must make sure that strong female role models are visible and celebrated in all aspects of the profession and its work."

At the national level, PEO is an active participant in Engineers Canada's Inclusivity Taskforce, working with engineering regulators across the country. The taskforce will help to clarify the role regulators play in making inclusivity a reality.

Quaglietta's testimony comes ten days ahead of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a day that commemorates the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique de Montréal Massacre, in which 14 women – 12 of whom were engineering students – were murdered in a tragic and senseless act of gender-based violence. Memory of this tragic event reminds us of the need for relentless effort to build a professional culture of belonging and inclusion, particularly for women.

SOURCE Professional Engineers Ontario

For further information or interviews: Duff McCutcheon, Manager, Communications & Media Relations, Professional Engineers Ontario, Tel: 416-797-8175, Email: [email protected]