Toronto female-founded innovation agency The Idea Suite ranked as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the second year in a row

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto-based, female-founded innovation agency The Idea Suite has placed on the 2020 Report on Business Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, earning the honour for the second year in a row.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. The Idea Suite earned this year's spot with three-year growth of 83%, following growth of 185% in the previous year's ranking.

The back-to-back honour is particularly meaningful as a female-owned and operated company, and a small business that has managed to survive and thrive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As travel and meeting restrictions came into effect earlier this year, The Idea Suite rapidly and successfully pivoted their entire suite of offerings to 100% virtual solutions, and response to their new digital approach and platforms has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Idea Suite's mission is to unlock the creative potential of people and businesses through innovation, a passion shared by Co-Presidents and Founders Shelli Baltman and Fiona Stevenson, and a growing focus for small and large businesses alike in a rapidly changing and highly competitive marketplace.

The Idea Suite's global client list includes more than 40 industry-leading companies across sectors, including PepsiCo, Mondelez International, Starbucks, Molson Coors, and Parkland Fuel Corporation.

Shelli's consulting/agency background (McKinsey) and Fiona's CPG background (Procter & Gamble), made them ideal business partners as they set out five and a half years ago to build an innovation agency that would bring business-mindedness and creative thinking to the challenges that big, global companies face every day.

Now, Shelli, Fiona and their team serve a broad, growing client base, delivering best-in-class innovation programs designed to come up with breakthrough ideas for new products, brands, services and experiences with the capacity to transform growth and shift culture. The Idea Suite's other core offerings include qualitative research, strategy workshops, keynote speeches and training programs (on topics including innovation, creativity, insights, and strategy). They're proud to do this work from their creative venue in North Toronto, the community where they grew up and now live.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada.

