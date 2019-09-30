Toronto female-founded innovation agency The Idea Suite is ranked as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Toronto-based innovation agency The Idea Suite is pleased to announce that it placed in The Globe and Mail's inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The Idea Suite's three-year revenue growth of 185% earned it a spot in the top half of the list, coming in at #190.

The Idea Suite's mission is to unlock the creative potential of people and businesses through innovation, a passion that Co-Presidents and Founders Shelli Baltman and Fiona Stevenson have shared since long before they first met in 2013. That meeting, however, sparked a realization that they could combine that shared passion with their individual skillsets and experience to create a company that could address a critical gap in the market. Armed with Shelli's background in consulting and agency work and Fiona's client-side experience, they set out to build an innovation agency that would bring business-mindedness and creative thinking to the challenges that global companies face every day – as well as become a magnet for top talent from both the agency and client-side worlds.

Now, alongside the rest of the team at The Idea Suite, Shelli and Fiona work tirelessly with their clients to create truly impactful insight-led products, brands, services and experiences that have the capacity to both transform growth and shift culture. They are proud to do this from their home turf of North Toronto, where they both live, work and grew up, and to give back to the community that has given so much to them. They are also proud to be a female owned and operated company, and with the challenges and opportunities that status provides firmly in mind, are thrilled to partner with both Lean In and Forward Together in Canada to proactively support the development of other professional women.

The Idea Suite is a boutique innovation and qualitative research agency that generates step-change growth for leading companies by delivering best-in-class innovation programs, consumer and shopper insight, innovation strategy and innovation capability. The Idea Suite's global clients include Mondelez Intl, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Starbucks, Procter & Gamble, and MolsonCoors.

