Toronto Family Rallies Community & Top Canadian Talent to Help Women and Children Live Free of Violence

Meridian supports the Turtle Project to help raise needed funds for North York Women's Shelter with $25,000 donation

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Taking place December 3, 2021, at Meridian Hall, Toronto's D'Amico family rallies the community and top Canadian talent for the Turtle Project (Season 2) in support of Anne Marie D'Amico Foundation.

Launched in December 2018, The Anne Marie D'Amico Foundation (AMDF) honours the memory of Anne Marie D'Amico, one of the victims of the April 23, 2018, Toronto Van Attack. To carry forward Anne Marie's legacy, the foundation is currently working towards the goal to raise $1 million dollars for the North York Women's Shelter. In September, the Shelter unveiled the naming of the Anne Marie D'Amico Community Collective, offering wrap around services to women within the North York community who have or are experiencing violence. Meridian Credit Union has donated $25,000 dollars to support this initiative.

"Inner strength can be defined as learning who you are from hardship and life experiences, I never dreamt that my inner strength would be unimaginably challenged when Anne Marie was taken from me," said Carmela D'Amico, mother to Anne Marie. "After many months of immense anguish and misery, I decided that I would move forward with Anne Marie, not without her. Please consider supporting our foundation and purchasing a ticket to the Turtle Project, in remembrance of Anne Marie's character and her spirit."

Taking place each year on December 3rd, commemorating Anne Marie's birthday, the Turtle Project is an amazing evening of live entertainment and the flagship fundraising event for the Anne Marie D'Amico Foundation. This year's event, hosted by Tara Slone, singer, actress and co-host of Rogers Hometown Hockey with Ron MacLean, will feature musical performances, a magic act, comedy and more!

"We can't change the past, but we can change what happens in the future. We have been steadfast in our desire to turn this tragedy into something positive and this is exactly what the Turtle Project is all about," said Nick D'Amico, President of the Anne Marie D'Amico Foundation, brother to Anne Marie. "It is an evening to celebrate our inner strength, raise money for women and children in need, and enjoy a spectacular evening of live entertainment all in honour of my sister who embodied the spirit of the evening."

To learn more about the Anne Marie D'Amico foundation, click here (Link). To purchase tickets for the event, click here (Link).

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples.

