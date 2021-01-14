Toronto Engineers Create a Way to Connect with Plants

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The GAIA Plants team, two Toronto engineers, launched the most needed product for indoor plant care on Kickstarter . GAIA uses simple technology that lights up when a plant needs to be watered.

"We're proud to officially launch this new way of interacting with plants that has been in the works for years now," said Mohamed Fouda, cofounder, GAIA Plants. "With the current pandemic, we recognize that people are spending more time at home and buying more indoor plants than ever. My father loves nature, which has always inspired me, and I have noticed that my generation has also become more interested in plants. As someone with an engineering background, I am not a plant expert and have been unable to keep my own plants alive, hence why GAIA was created."

The launch of GAIA comes at a fitting time as a recent National Post article states that: "Millennials are obsessed with houseplants. Becoming a "plant parent" seems to be all the rage now for 20- to 35-year-olds. Millennials love plants so much, that in the last three years, houseplant sales in the U.S. have increased 50 per cent to $1.7 billion." With this increasing plant interest from millennials comes increasing anxiety of keeping them alive. In addition to these rising numbers, the current pandemic has also increased indoor plant sales throughout North America.

GAIA is customizable and offers various moisture level settings. The design of GAIA can also be customized to match every season (or mood!). With GAIA now live on Kickstarter, the team is offering various awards (such as customizing a GAIA, early bird specials and even an opportunity to spend a day with the team) for those who back the campaign.

"People are passionate about plants and now, more than ever, it is important to bring people together through nature." said Timothy Sun, cofounder, GAIA Plants. "We know the potential this product has to save indoor plants. It is simple, care and water (with a gentle reminder from GAIA) your plants and they WILL grow for you!"

