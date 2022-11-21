Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area (BIA) Launches 2022 Holiday Guide

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Toronto Downtown West BIA announced the launch of Toronto's Ultimate Downtown Holiday Guide, which offers a wide range of unique gift giving ideas, inspired dining destinations, and experiential gift options for all to enjoy this Holiday Season.

"The BIA's Holiday Gift Guide highlights a variety of activities, amenities, and unique products, specially selected from the vast array of businesses in the area," stated Janice Solomon, Executive Director of the Toronto Downtown West BIA. "As a central hub for entertainment, arts, hospitality, sports, and nightlife, our BIA is a thriving and vibrant destination that has something delightful for everyone this season. We are encouraging the public to shop local and experience what Toronto's vibrant downtown has to offer."

The Toronto Downtown West BIA is home to the Entertainment District and many cultural landmarks and attractions, making it one of Canada's most dynamic communities. With no shortage of buzzworthy activity in the area, the Gift Guide features festive events, including appearances by the "Queen of Christmas" herself, Mariah Carey on her Merry Christmas to All tour, stopping at Scotia Bank Arena December 9th & 11th. A tradition not to be missed this season is Toronto Symphony Orchestra's cherished annual Messiah performance. Experience the sheer beauty of Handel's Messiah with its glorious Hallelujah chorus! With four stellar soloists and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir joining the Orchestra led by Music Director Gustavo Gimeno, these concerts are the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season together. Another annual event perfect for the whole family is The National Ballet of Canada's beloved classic The Nutcracker.

Dana Duncanson, Director of Marketing and Communications explained, "It can be challenging this time of year to discover thoughtful gifts and events for loved ones. The Holiday Guide is the go-to source to find a perfect, personalized, and unique gift for everyone on your list. Discover incredible shops, such as Swipe Design books + objects, and inspired local creators like the talented, Executive Chef Nuit Regular, who has written an award-winning cookbook, Kiin, featured in our guide. We are pleased to provide plenty of one-of-a-kind gift ideas you won't find anywhere else."

Full of many exceptional gift-giving ideas, the guide provides great suggestions for those looking to cater a holiday party, attend a festive event, treat their furry friend, or find some fun stocking-stuffers. The BIA will also add to the holiday cheer with gift giveaways on their social channels with prizes from businesses featured in the guide.

About the Toronto Downtown West BIA

The BIA mandate is to promote, improve and preserve this dynamic area of Toronto.

Toronto Downtown West BIA is the concentrate of arts, culture, hospitality, sports, and business to bring a unique and vibrant urban experience.

With distinct architecture both old and new, Toronto Downtown West BIA is a thriving commercial hub of creative houses, hospitality and retail. From the Scotiabank Arena to the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, the Downtown West BIA includes many of Toronto's most iconic cultural landmarks including the CN Tower, EdgeWalk, Steam Whistle Brewing, Toronto Railway Museum, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Canada's Walk of Fame, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Metro Hall, Rogers Centre, Roy Thomson Hall, Princess of Wales Theatre, Royal Alexandra Theatre, TIFF Bell Lightbox, 401 Richmond, Canadian Broadcast Corporation, and Bell Media. The BIA is home to an array of talent that is comprised of the Canadian Opera Company, the National Ballet of Canada, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

