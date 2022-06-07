Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area (BIA) Announces New Growth and Development Framework

TORONTO, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - In response to the unprecedented growth and development taking place in the neighbourhood over the last 15 years, the Toronto Downtown West BIA released a Growth and Development Framework.

"With the incredible evolution of this important part of downtown Toronto, we are pleased to launch the Growth and Development Framework," stated Michael Emory, Chair of the Toronto Downtown West BIA. "This document details a comprehensive and unified approach to planning in one of Canada's fastest growing neighbourhoods."

The Toronto Downtown West BIA encompasses a significant area of the downtown, located west of the Financial District. It is made up of a large employment base, growing residential population and attracts millions of visitors annually. Additionally, this neighbourhood is home to many cultural landmarks and attractions, making it one of Canada's most dynamic neighbourhoods.

The Growth and Development Framework is intended to assist the City and developers by identifying priorities for investment in the area during the planning process for new development projects, as well as public realm and infrastructure improvements.

"Numerous city studies and policy updates have taken place over the past several years. This prompted us to reimagine our original Master Plan by creating a document that is in step with the current planning process while emphasizing the BIA's priorities," said Janice Solomon, Executive Director of the Toronto Downtown West BIA.

The Growth and Development Framework helps guide ongoing decisions that impact the physical environment of Downtown West in a coordinated and strategic manner. In addition to supporting the BIA in its mandate, the Growth and Development Framework also provides benchmarks and standards for developers and sets priorities for investments in the public realm.

The Growth and Development Framework centres on Three Key Areas of Focus:

Pedestrian Realm Network and Park Space System

Streetscapes

Uses at Grade

Mayor John Tory indicated, "This framework developed by the Toronto Downtown West BIA is a perfect example of the collaboration necessary to support small businesses and growing neighbourhoods in our city. I want to thank the Toronto Downtown West BIA for taking on this initiative and for supporting the necessary work to address the growing demands of our city. It is important that the City and developers work with local communities and BIAs to achieve the best outcomes for healthy and vibrant neighbourhoods."

About the Toronto Downtown West BIA

The BIA mandate is to promote, improve and preserve this dynamic area of Toronto.

Toronto Downtown West BIA is the concentrate of arts, culture, hospitality, sports, and business to bring a unique and vibrant urban experience.

With distinct architecture both old and new, Toronto Downtown West BIA is a thriving commercial hub of creative houses, hospitality and retail. From the Scotiabank Arena to the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, the Downtown West BIA includes many of Toronto's most iconic cultural landmarks including the CN Tower, EdgeWalk, Steam Whistle Brewing, Toronto Railway Museum, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Canada's Walk of Fame, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Metro Hall, Rogers Centre, Roy Thomson Hall, Princess of Wales Theatre, Royal Alexandra Theatre, TIFF Bell Lightbox, 401 Richmond, Canadian Broadcast Corporation, and Bell Media. The BIA is home to an array of talent including the Canadian Opera Company, the National Ballet of Canada, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

Neighbourhood Statistics

Development Summary

From Application to Under Construction, there are consistently over 65 active developments

Total new residential units in process: 24,000+

Total new non-residential GFA in process: 1,000,000+ sq m (10,760,000+ sq ft)

Total new hotels in process: 6; number of rooms: 1,000+

Population

Current residential population: 35,000+

Current working population: 115,000+

Current dog population: 20,000+

Current annual visitors to the area: 20,000,000+

Current number of hotels: 18, number of rooms: 6,962

