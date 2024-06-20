Toronto Downtown West BIA unveils their Ultimate Summer Guide

From free events to unforgettable experiences, the summer of fun starts now

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Toronto Downtown West BIA (TDWBIA) is thrilled to unveil the Downtown Toronto's Ultimate Summer Guide , packed with an exciting lineup of events and activities designed to make this summer unforgettable. From outdoor movie nights and exclusive culinary tours to art walks and wellness activities, it looks like the forecast is calling for a hot summer season full of fun, food, and festivities.

Movies in the Park: Celebrating the Fiercest Female Leads

Every Wednesday evening, David Pecaut Square transforms into an outdoor cinema with the return of the popular Movies in the Park series. Featuring iconic films that celebrate fierce, fabulous female characters, it's the perfect way to spend a summer night. The best part: it's free! Just bring your friends and something comfy to sit on. Arrive by 8:30 p.m.; movies will start once the sun has fully set.

July 3: The Devil Wears Prada – Join the ever-chic Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and the ambitious Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) for a fashion-filled adventure.

July 10: Clueless – Hang out with Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) and her Beverly Hills squad in this 90s classic.

July 17: Mean Girls – Watch the Plastics rule the school with Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) navigating the wild world of high school.

July 24: 9 to 5 – Celebrate workplace rebellion with the legendary trio: Violet (Lily Tomlin), Judy (Jane Fonda), and Doralee (Dolly Parton).

July 31: Barbie – witness empowerment of Barbie (Margot Robbie) as her world is magically brought to life in this recent global hit.

August 7: Wonder Woman – Marvel at the superhero strength and fearlessness of Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) as she saves the world.

"That's so fetch!" Gretchen Wieners would be proud of this summer lineup – and it's actually happening!

Two Unique Downtown Food Tours: Choose Your Culinary Adventure

Foodies, rejoice! The TDWBIA brings you walking and biking food tours. Choose your adventure – stroll through the city's hippest neighbourhoods in partnership with Culinary Adventures Co. or pedal your way to culinary delight with Pedal Pub.

The Sunday Brunch Tour

Indulge in a decadent Sunday brunch with Culinary Adventure Co. – Toronto's best rated food tours. Launching August 4, the King West + Entertainment District Brunch Tour is a must-try. From new hot spots to insider favourites, tour goers are in for a treat. One of the fun stops includes Varda at TIFF Lightbox, inspired by the film festival's red carpet elegance. Book your spot now .

Pedal Pub Food Tours

Join up to 15 fellow foodies on a large pedal pub bike, complete with fun tunes and an all-star pilot to guide the adventure. Pedal through downtown Toronto's Entertainment District, taking in the sights and sounds of the city while burning off those delicious calories! Pedal Pub Food Tours run every Thursday and Sunday from 6:20 to 8:20 p.m. Book your spot now .

Historical Architectural Tours

In partnership with the Toronto Society of Architects, the Entertainment District architectural tours provide an in-depth exploration of the neighbourhood's history and storied architecture. These free, two-hour walking tours run from July 6 through October on weekends. Stops include Royal Alexandra Theatre, Roy Thomson Hall, and more. Book online in advance to secure a spot!

ArtWalk

Kick off a cultural journey with ArtWalk, a self-guided audio and AR tour. This free experience is perfect for art lovers and curious minds alike. Find more information on ArtWalk here . For public art enthusiasts, don't miss the chance to get in on the action, and hop on a bicycle-built-for-four and take a photo with the newly installed sculpture by the renowned artists Gillie and Marc located in David Pecaut Square (this sculpture has not yet been added to the ArtWalk map).

Pups in the Park: Pre-International Dog Day Celebration

It's an all-out canine celebration at St. Andrew's Playground Park on August 24 and 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition to the large off-leash play area, enjoy local dog businesses, a splash pad, yoga with your dog, a caricature artist, a pup parade, and more.

Wellness Together: Community Revitalization Day

Join the Wellness Together event on August 24 and 25 at Victoria Memorial Park. From 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. participate in a variety of wellness activities, including stretching, Pilates, workouts, breathwork, meditation, and more. Discover new ways to embrace a healthier lifestyle in a beautiful park setting.

As Miranda Priestly would say, "That's all."

For images, see here .

About Toronto Downtown West BIA

Toronto Downtown West BIA represents a vibrant urban community of the best in arts & culture, hospitality, sports and business. The area comprises some of the city's most iconic cultural landmarks including: the Scotiabank Arena, Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, the CN Tower, EdgeWalk, Steam Whistle Brewing, Toronto Railway Museum, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Canada's Walk of Fame, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Rogers Centre, Roy Thomson Hall, Princess of Wales Theatre, Royal Alexandra Theatre, Factory Theatre, TIFF Lightbox, 401 Richmond, The Well, Canadian Broadcast Corporation, and Bell Media. It is home to the best national talent including the Canadian Opera Company, the National Ballet of Canada, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

The area has a growing population of 55,000 residents, 19 million visitors annually and a workforce of 115,000+.

Discover everything to see, do and experience in the district, and learn more about the amazing public art in downtown Toronto at www.YourExperienceAwaits.ca .

