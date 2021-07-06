Toronto Downtown West BIA Launches Neighbourhood "ArtWalk"

ArtWalk can be an online virtual tour and a self-guided walking tour. When navigating ArtWalk, you can search for your favourite artwork, explore the attractions and architecture in the surrounding area or follow the three highlighted themed tours: Colour, Steel and Women Artists https://artwalk.tdwbia.ca

According to Michael Emory, Chair of the Board, Toronto Downtown West BIA, "We have an extraordinary collection of public art and I'm pleased to see that we were able to curate and showcase the artwork as well as noteworthy architectural features through the creation of ArtWalk".

Mayor John Tory, City of Toronto further adds "As we prepare for the "Year of Public Art" to begin and grow into 2022, ArtWalk is a great initiative that celebrates some of the fabulous artwork and the artists behind it, in the Downtown West BIA providing an opportunity for the public to connect and engage with the pieces".

Carefully crafted written descriptions about the art pieces and artists create an informative approach for all ages to appreciate and enjoy learning about art while fostering discussion and engagement. ArtWalk provides an opportunity for individuals to see and experience the neighbourhood in a whole new way when visiting their favourite café or retailer on route.

About the Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area:

Toronto Downtown West BIA is the concentrate of arts, culture, hospitality, sports and business to bring a unique and vibrant urban experience.

With distinct architecture both old and new, Toronto Downtown West is a thriving commercial hub of creative houses, hospitality and retail. From the Scotiabank Arena to The Well, from the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts to the Factory Theatre, Downtown West includes many of Toronto's most iconic cultural landmarks including the CN Tower, EdgeWalk, FlyOver Canada, Steam Whistle Brewing, Toronto Railway Museum, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Canada's Walk of Fame, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Metro Hall, Rogers Centre, Roy Thomson Hall, Princess of Wales Theatre, Royal Alexandra Theatre, TIFF Bell Lightbox, 401 Richmond, Theatre Museum Canada, Canadian Broadcast Corporation, and Bell Media. The District is home to an array of talent that is comprised of the Canadian Opera Company, the National Ballet of Canada, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

The Downtown West has a growing population of 35,000 residents, 19 million visitors annually and a workforce of 90,000+ (in a non-pandemic year). For more information, visit www.tdwbia.ca

