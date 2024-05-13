TORONTO DOWNTOWN WEST BIA INSTALLS FIRST OUTDOOR SAVESTATION IN TORONTO PROVIDING 24/7 ACCESS TO LIFE-SAVING AED

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area (TDWBIA) is pleased to announce the installation of Toronto's first outdoor SaveStation at the CN Tower.

The area, known for its vibrant Entertainment District, welcomes over 19 million visitors annually. Situated at the base of the CN Tower, the installation of the lifesaving Automated External Defibrillator (AED) ensures round-the-clock public access during emergencies. The Outdoor SaveStation technology paired with the Zoll AED 3 guarantees the device is always 'ready for rescue', while maintaining climate control to ensure optimal functionality in all seasons. Additionally, there is a built-in camera that acts as a security feature by taking a series of photos each time the cabinet is opened, along with an alarm that will alert others of an emergency.

First Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik stated, "This initiative demonstrates the BIA's continued commitment to public safety and community partnerships. We appreciate the collaboration between the TDWBIA, CN Tower, and Action First Aid in finding proactive measures that safeguard the wellbeing of Torontonians and visitors".

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time, and when it strikes, every second matters. According to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, for every minute that defibrillation is delayed, the chance of survival decreases by 10%. In Canada, more than 60,000 people suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year. Currently, only around 10% of people survive. Studies show that the immediate use of an AED combined with CPR can increase the likelihood of survival by 75% or more, however, all too often, AEDs are not publicly accessible.

"The TDWBIA has played a key role in recognizing and addressing the need for publicly accessible AEDs," commented Deb Hennig, President of Action First Aid. "Providing 24/7 access to a life-saving AED is critical as every second counts when sudden cardiac arrest strikes. Access to an AED under 4 minutes is the goal. We are celebrating the placement at the base of the CN Tower given the millions of people that visit this area annually".

The increase in development projects, infrastructure work, and road closures, combined with a rising population in the area presents challenges for Emergency Medical Services. Mike Josifovic, TDWBIA's Director of Safety & Security remarked, "We have developed strategies with a number of community stakeholders that aim to foster a safe environment. SaveStations support City services in protecting the public in this 24/7 neighbourhood".

