Toronto Community Benefits Network Launches First Annual Building Diversity Awards

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto Community Benefits Network (TCBN) in partnership with community, labour and construction industry partners, is pleased to announce the first annual Building Diversity Awards (BDA) Gala, recognizing exemplary contractors, unions and client/owners as well as industry champions who are leading in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Award recipients will be recognized for one or more steps they are taking that correspond to the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (standards for organizations around the world), as adapted by BuildForce Canada for the Construction Industry.

The Ontario General Contractors Association, along with construction industry leaders such as EllisDon, AECON and Tridel have embraced the awards along with Community Benefits Agreements (CBAs,) as strategies to advance the participation of Black, Indigenous and other racialized groups including women, youth and newcomers in the construction sector.

"Supporting real efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in the construction industry is where we must stand," said Richard Whyte, Chief Estimator, Toronto Civil Division, EllisDon.

Awards will be presented in 5 categories, showcasing an owner-client, contractor and union that are Leading On Diversity Best Practices, an individual Community Benefits Champion and a NextGen Builders Champion Mentor or Mentee.

The awards will feature keynote C. David Moody, owner of C. D. Moody Construction Company, Inc., now one of the largest African-American-owned construction companies in America.

Other speakers will include Geoff Smith, President and CEO EllisDon, Dahabo Amed-Omer Executive Director of Black North initiative, Rosemarie Powell, who leads Toronto Community Benefits Network, Ehren Cory, CEO Canada Infrastructure Bank, Mayor John Tory and more.

In addition, the Awards Gala will feature some amazing artistic performances from local talent, including the unique sounds of Quincy Bullen, King, Nataga Shachu and a rising spoken word star, Hannah Flores.

The Building Diversity Awards will take place Thursday May 13 at 7pm. To learn more about the Building Diversity Awards and how to attend the Awards Gala, click here: https://buildingdiversity.ca and https://buildingdiversity.ca/gala/

SOURCE Toronto Community Benefits Network

For further information: [email protected]