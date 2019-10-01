Toronto Communications Shop CO-OP Recognized for Record Business Growth in Canada

Agency Ranks Among Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies and Growth 500's Fastest-Growing Companies of 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - CO-OP, a leading creative communications agency, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in Canada, according to the Growth 500 2019 ranking released by Canadian Business and Maclean's. In addition, CO-OP made The Globe and Mail's inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The Toronto shop placed 178 and 310 respectively.

CO-OP attributes its recent growth to new client wins associated with its unique agency model, which seamlessly integrates PR services, such as publicity, influencer relations and experiential marketing, with creative services, original content and paid media amplification. Over the past three years, the Agency has produced impactful work for brands such as autoTRADER.ca, Midas, RPNAO, Chatime, EarthFresh, Midas and Xref, helping to drive business growth.

Peter Brough, Managing Director at CO-OP, is very proud of the company's accomplishments. "Every year we work with new and existing clients that motivate us to push our creative limits. Building our own brand alongside our clients has been a rewarding and fulfilling venture and we're looking forward to driving further success in years to come."

Launched in 2019 by The Globe and Mail, Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. In order to qualify, companies participated in an in-depth application process that saw only the top 400 businesses make the list.

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

Equally impressive is the Agency's second annual ranking on the Growth 500 – one of Canada's most respectable and influential rankings of entrepreneurial achievement. The property ranks Canada's top private and public companies based on five-year revenue growth.

CO-OP is a collaborative, full-service, integrated agency partnership. Headquartered in Toronto, the Agency specializes in creative communications solutions involving public relations, original content production and strategic planning. It offers a future-forward business model that seamlessly flexes and shifts team structure and size based on client needs, while celebrating creative collaboration outside its walls. CO-OP combines the heavy-lifting capabilities of a traditional agency with the agility of a modern collective to produce captivating creative programming, while delivering uncompromising business results. Visit www.wearecoop.ca for more information.

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

