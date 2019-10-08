Toronto Christmas Market Returns for its 10th Year

More Lights, More Food, More Gifts, More Tree Decorations, More Magic and More Santa

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Marking its ten-year anniversary, organizers of Toronto's most treasured holiday tradition, the Toronto Christmas Market, today announced details of the 2019 festival which, once again, transforms the Distillery Historic District (cited by the Guardian newspaper as one of the coolest shopping areas in the world) into a magical and romantic modern interpretation of a classic European Christmas Market.

This year's Market runs from November 14 - December 22, 2019, and promises to be "the most magical yet," says Toronto Christmas Market Creator and Executive Director, Mathew Rosenblatt. "We are proud that in less than a decade, millions of Torontonians and tourists alike have embraced the Toronto Christmas Market and have made our holiday tradition their holiday tradition."

"Aware of the special role we now play in the seasonal rituals of many, we are sensitive of the need to evolve and grow each season, while preserving the aspects of the Market that have become beloved cultural touchstones, year after year." Adds Rosenblatt.

The 2019 Toronto Christmas Market will include the return of the iconic Ferris wheel, enhancements to the dramatic 100-foot light tunnel, unique shopping experiences, more holiday-inspired foods, warm beverages and seasonal spirits, and the installation of a Christmas tree which has been donated by Forests Ontario. The majestic tree will stand more than 50-feet above the Market.

This season offers even more music and entertainment on the main stage and throughout the Market. Expect to see nearly 500 performers including carollers, choirs, dancers, musicians, holiday elves, and Santa himself.

New this year, the Market along with the City will be implementing a comprehensive traffic plan to reduce some of the frustration caused by the festival's success. Full details on the plan can be found at www.torontochristmasmarket.com/traffic-plan

While admission continues to be free of charge on weekdays until Friday at 6 p.m., weekend entrance fees this season will be $8 for tickets bought online in advance, and $12 dollars when purchased day-of.

"Ticket proceeds allow us to meet the direction of the City, maintain the festival's growth, enhancements, operations, and continue our annual support for our charitable beneficiaries." says Rosenblatt.

As a not-for-profit organization, the Toronto Christmas Market uses weekend ticket proceeds not just to support charitable organizations such as the Daily Bread Food Bank, Plan Canada, the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund, and the Yonge Street Mission, but also to support community events and programming throughout the year.

Continuing the tradition of giving back, this year the Toronto Christmas Market will offer free admission on the first two opening weekends to anyone who brings eight cans of food to donate to the Daily Bread Food Bank. Participants can drop off the canned goods at the large donation bin outside the Ticket Tent in exchange for a ticket.

The Toronto Christmas Market is open Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. (and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday), from November 14th - December 22nd. While the Toronto Christmas Market does not operate on Mondays, the shops and restaurants of the Distillery Historic District are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. onwards.

To purchase weekend tickets or for more information on the city's most magical holiday tradition, visit www.torontochristmasmarket.com, or follow the festival on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About the Toronto Christmas Market

The Toronto Christmas Market takes place in Toronto's Distillery Historic District from November 14 to December 22, 2019. The event, celebrating its 10th year, recreates the romance and magic of traditional European Christmas markets which date back to the early 1400s. The Toronto Christmas Market features non-stop entertainment, European food delicacies, unique gift items from around the world, outdoor heated beer and mulled wine gardens, and a 50+ foot Christmas tree decorated with more than 40,000 lights and ornaments. A perennial favourite, the Toronto Christmas Market has been included in CN Traveler's "Best Christmas Markets Around the World," The Boston Globe's "Best Christmas Markets in North America," The Telegraph's "10 Magical Tours to the World's Best Christmas Markets," Reader's Digest "8 Must Visit Christmas Markets from Around the World," and Fodor's list of the "World's 10 Best Holiday Markets."

