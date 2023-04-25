Toronto Cat Rescue Intaking 135 Cats Saved from Single Home Hoarding Situation

"We are grateful to have been able to rescue these cats from such a challenging situation," said Cassandra Koenen, Communications Director at Toronto Cat Rescue. "Our team of volunteers will work tirelessly to ensure that every cat receives the care and attention they need. We're thankful to be able to give these cats a second chance at a better life."

The cats range in age from kittens to adults and will be fully assessed once in Toronto Cat Rescue's care for any outstanding medical and behavioural needs.

"The challenge of situations like these, is that the owner does not recognize that they have too many animals until it's too late" Koenen said. "Unsterilized females can have two or three litters a year. If each litter is four or five kittens, the numbers of cats in the home spirals very quickly out of control."

The remaining 55 cats will be transferred to Toronto within the next couple of weeks, to begin their journey to finding their forever homes.

For more information on how the community can help support these cats and other animals in need, please visit Toronto Cat Rescue's website at www.torontocatrescue.ca

ON-SITE AVAILABILITY

For media interested in attending the intake operations, please contract Cassandra Koenen [email protected] Opportunities can be made available between 3:00 – 5:00 EST

About Toronto Cat Rescue

Toronto Cat Rescue (TCR) rescues and find homes for abandoned, sick or injured cats from situations of abuse, neglect or imminent euthanasia. We provide the highest quality of care and treatment for all the cats at TCR with experience and compassion. Our vision is to make Toronto a city where every adoptable cat knows what it means to be loved. By acting with integrity and accountability, we hope to one day make Toronto a place where organizations like us are no longer needed.

For further information: Cassandra Koenen, Communications Director, Toronto Cat Rescue, 647-346-4945, [email protected]