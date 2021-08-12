Toronto Business Has Hacked Frozen Pizza, Delivering Bar-Style Pizza with Unconventional Flavor

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Food fantasies have become a reality! Thanks to Toronto frozen pizza company, The Bad Toss, you can now enjoy your favorite eats like corn dogs and donair on top of delicious bar-style pizza – and all with the ease of popping a frozen pizza in the oven!

Like others in the food industry, owner and founder Robert Frier had to pivot during the pandemic. Pre-pandemic, you may have indulged in one of his carnival treats at his booth, Taste the Tornado. Robert's innovative approach to food is reflected in his latest venture, The Bad Toss.

The Bad Toss has hacked frozen pizza by using untraditional techniques and combinations to prepare their pies which are delivered direct to your door. Their pizza is described as bar-pie, with seven different styles to choose from and more always in the works. The selections you'll find listed on their website depend on what ingredients are in season and what's in rotation. Using local, fresh ingredients, the options change regularly and are influenced by Robert's world travels.

You've got your pick of classics like pepperoni or Margherita, as well as more unconventional takes, which introduce new spices and flavors to pizza. Each specialty pizza is a nod to Robert's culinary past. The East Coast Donair was inspired by his time living in the Maritimes, The Carnival Pizza is a tasty representation of his time working at carnivals and festivals. This pie is a crowd-pleaser, topped with favorite carnival foods like sliced in-house corn dogs, jalapeno cheddar sauce, mozzarella, diced pickle, and a side of fried jalapeños and onions.

"It took many months perfecting the recipes, production, setting a website up, finding delivery partners, and more to get things going," says Robert. "We wanted a tasty option to have in your freezer - something you can cook off when you want. We also made it more interactive by giving you some extra toppings on the side that you can add to amp up your experience. I joke with my friends and say this is the best frozen pizza you can pass off as your own".

Whether you are looking to have a delicious frozen pizza on hand or want something you can pretend you made from scratch - this Toronto frozen pizza company has you covered. Visit The Bad Toss website to order your pizzas today. Currently, deliveries are every Wednesday which means you should order a few; otherwise, you will have to wait a whole week to enjoy another The Bad Toss pizza.

