Toronto Black Film Festival Celebrates Black History Month and Honours Actor Ernie Hudson

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The 13th Annual Toronto Black Film Festival (TBFF), Canada's premier celebration of Black cinema during Black History Month, taking place from February 12-17, 2025, honoured legendary actor Ernie Hudson with the 2025 Career Achievement Award. Known for his iconic role in the "Ghostbusters" series, Hudson has made significant contributions to film and television, showcasing his versatility across a wide range of roles, including in "Quantum Leap," "The Crow," and "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle." This tribute celebrates his enduring contributions to the film industry and his role as a trailblazer in enhancing representation on screen.

Toronto Black Film Festival, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Global News, features an extensive lineup with over 60 films from 22 countries. It highlights powerful narratives that address key issues within the Black community globally. This year's festival opened with the Toronto premiere of "Fight Like a Girl" by Matthew Leutwyler, executive produced by Serge Ibaka, directed by Matthew Leutwyler, and produced by Anton Laines, setting a strong tone of resilience and empowerment from the outset.

Under the leadership of Fabienne Colas, President and Founder of the Fabienne Colas Foundation, Toronto Black Film Festival has grown significantly, now in its 13th edition. Colas, recently appointed to the Order of Canada, is a devoted advocate for diversity and cultural representation in the arts. Her foundation has provided a platform for Black filmmakers in Canada and beyond, reflecting the diverse realities and richness of Black experiences.

The festival also spotlights local talent and supports emerging filmmakers through The Fabienne Colas Foundation's Being Black in Canada program, the nation's largest incubator for Black filmmakers. Supported by NETFLIX, National Bank, and Telefilm Canada, this initiative offers mentorship, funding, and crucial exposure, helping to nurture and launch the careers of 30 emerging Black filmmakers across the country.

Honouring Ernie Hudson at TBFF recognizes his illustrious career and his role in enhancing on-screen representation. This accolade is a testament to TBFF's commitment to celebrating Black excellence and inspiring future generations within the film industry. Hudson's career, characterized by diverse roles and a commitment to storytelling, aligns perfectly with TBFF's mission to promote cultural representation and inclusivity in cinema.

The 13th annual Toronto Black Film Festival runs until February 17, 2025. For tickets and lineup: www.TorontoBlackFilm.com

