Toronto-based Self Stor Storage supporting GTA charities with review initiative

A Toronto- based Self Stor Storage company, Self Stor Storage, is donating for every review they receive online.

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - With costs rising over the past few years and a growing disconnect from the world around them, life has been difficult for many Canadians. In response, Self Stor Storage has doubled down on their commitment to help communities and those affected most. They are proud to work with The Fight To End Cancer to raise donations for The Princess Margaret Foundation. This incredible partnership will continue to bring hope to all those who have been impacted by cancer.

"The Fight To End Cancer gala could not happen without community support. Self Stor Storage has been an integral part of the Fight To End Cancer since 2017. Their commitment and support to the event speak volumes about their desire to make a difference at our event and within our community. The company has continued to increase their charitable contributions throughout the pandemic which has helped us cross the $2 million dollar mark in much needed direct donations to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation! Together we will end cancer in our lifetime!" Says Jennifer Huggins, founder of The Fight To End Cancer.

Self Stor Storage Director of Operations Matthew Midgley said they wanted to give back in a way that will only continue to grow. "Cancer is never an easy topic to discuss. It brings personal pain to millions of Canadians every year. The desire to fight for the worthy cause of ending cancer once and for all has never been stronger. Self Stor Storage stands with everyone in the effort to defeat this tough opponent," says Matthew Midgley.

This philanthropic program has grown to create wonderful partnerships with local charities across Southern Ontario. They had originally planned to have the reviews be a small portion of their efforts. However, Matthew says, "The positive impact has been unbelievable." The support from customers has been tremendous, and every day the donations continue to grow.

Self Stor Storage plans to expand their Charitable Pledge in 2023 and take on bigger goals.

If you would like to learn more, visit https://www.selfstor.ca/. If you would like to share your experience with Self Stor Storage and have an impact, visit https://www.selfstor.ca/about-us/charitable-pledge/.

