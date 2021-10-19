Toronto-Based Health Tech Startup FH Health Funds New Reproductive Health Company Pollin

$4.7MM of funding provided to elevate fertility patient experience in Canada and USA

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - FH Health announced that it has provided $4.7MM of funding to Pollin Fertility, a company that has a fertility focused technology platform to power a full suite of person-centric reproductive health services.

The funding will enable Pollin Fertility to accelerate its engineering road map utilizing new innovative technologies that add intelligent clinic decision making, easy-to-use (Electronic Medical Records) EMR, and proprietary Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to dramatically enhance fertility outcomes and success rates. The company plans to build and deploy these technologies through its patient focused in clinic and at home offerings which transforms an individual's care journey.

"There is a lack of focus and innovation across US and Canada when it comes to fertility and health tech. To add to this, Patients facing fertility issues are often met with chaotic and confusing journeys," said Melody Adhami, FH Health's President. "We are excited that FH Health can support Pollin Fertility on its mission to re-imagine Reproductive Health. Through new innovative technologies and person centric approaches to care we are excited to push the bounds of what is possible in the incredibly important space of fertility ."



Since the 1980s the rate at which Canadian couples experience infertility has doubled to roughly 16% (one in six). During this time, medical and consumer technology have advanced at an unprecedented pace yet despite this need and availability of technology, the current service landscape fails to effectively integrate digital solutions into patient care.

This funding marks FH Health's first investment in reproductive health capabilities and its continued investment in developing world class technology enabled health services. Pollin will join the FH family of brands as the company continues to seek out opportunities to expand its footprint in the health space. FH and Pollin Fertility are uniquely positioned to bring a new and improved experience to families who want to know more about their reproductive health or who are starting their own fertility journeys.

FH Health is a health-tech company on a mission to power the health industry globally through its innovative health-tech stack that modernizes care for patients and clinicians. FH Health's COVID-19 Pilot, has developed the foundations of its proprietary tech based approach that enable its clinical footprint. The company has developed partnerships with airlines, consulates, embassies and leading firms including Amazon, Apple, BMO and Brookfield Asset Management to promote better health outcomes locally and globally.

