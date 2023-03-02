Toronto-Based Brand On A Mission To Shake Up The Bottled Water Industry

A young, innovative water brand that says "No" to single use plastics

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Purpose-driven brand, Diosmieau Splash Water, launches exciting new canned water product into the market. Splash Water is sourced from an organic, artesian spring in Eastern Ontario and offers a high-alkaline, non-carbonated spring water that's here to help people put down plastic bottles and pick-up it's infinitely recyclable cans. With its sustainable packaging, eye-catching design and playful approach, the brand is set to change the way people think about water companies.

Splash Water Launch Commercial - Youtube Splash Water Co-Founders (CNW Group/Splash Water Incorporated)

"We know it's now up to our generation to help solve world issues with innovative solutions," said Daniel Benbassat, Co-founder of Splash Water. "Plastic bottled water is the most consumed beverage in the world, and it also happens to be one of the worst for the environment. That's why we are so proud to offer a sustainable way to consume water on the go, in the coolest and coldest way possible."

The water category is involved in two of the world's most critical issues, plastic pollution and water insecurity. A recent Greenpeace report titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US households in 2021, only 2.4 million tons were actually recycled, or around five percent. Splash Water is not only tackling plastic pollution through the use of sustainable packaging but it is also committed to helping worldwide water insecurity efforts. Through its partnerships with not-for-profits, including internationally renowned 1% For The Planet, and US based Waterboys YPC, the duo is off to a good start.

Splash Water is the brainchild of Zachary Kalk, 25, and Daniel Benbassat, 25. The entrepreneurial duo and lifelong friends came up with the idea in October 2020, when they had a vision to flip the bottled water industry on its head and change the world for the better. True to their mission, in February the pair traveled with Waterboys YPC to Tanzania, Africa to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, raising funds and awareness for safe water projects across the country. This trip in particular helped fund the development of a water well that will provide clean water access to over 2,500 people.

"Splash is out to make a difference. Their passion matches their focus on delivering a high quality and sustainable product to give back to communities around the world," said Peter Wilson, Waterboys YPC. "What they've done will change lives for generations, and they're just getting started"

Splash Water is now available in-store at select Great Canadian Superstores, Sues Market, Fresh & Wild Co. and NOW online at Longos.com. Find Splash on Longos.com now until March 31st for a chance to win 1 of 10, $500 Longos Gift Cards.

"Looking at the category, we feel there is no brand in the water space that resonates with our generation," said Zachary Kalk, Co-Founder of Splash Water. "Today's consumers want to support companies that stand for something, but that are also fun, engaging and collaborative with their community. We feel that this is exactly what Splash Water represents and we're so excited to share it with everyone."

As part of the launch, Splash Water has released a nostalgic and entertaining commercial now available for viewing on drinksplashwater.com & across all Splash Water socials (@mysplashwater).

About Splash Water

Diosmieau Splash Water is a canned water company based out of Toronto, Ontario, selling alkaline Canadian spring water out of infinitely recyclable aluminum cans. Focused on promoting sustainability and philanthropic initiatives, while providing exciting content and community experiences, Splash water is bringing a fresh new look to the water industry. Visit drinksplashwater.com to join the community and help save the world one sip at a time.

Splash Water Longo's Launch Promotion now LIVE: Chance to win $500 in Longo's Gift cards now until March 31st

SOURCE Splash Water Incorporated

For further information: Zachary Kalk, Co-founder, [email protected]; Daniel Benbassat, Co-founder, [email protected]; Wholesale Inquiries: [email protected]