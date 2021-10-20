Toronto Award Winning Entrepreneur Launches 1st NFT eSport Game in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Reigning from the Schulich School of Business , York University, young CEO Jimmy Chan is known for founding Odyssey 3D (O3D) - a real estate virtual reality and 3D modelling company ranked top 1% globally and first of its class in Toronto, Canada. He is about to launch his next venture: a combination of Blockchain NFT, Horse Racing, and Real Estate, creating a universe called Oly Sport Metaverse .

After winning the first prize at the Schulich Start Up Night pitch competition in 2016, O3D immediately attracted a large following of clients across the Greater Toronto Area, gained client trust, and quickly became a leading company in virtual real estate marketing in Ontario. However, Jimmy Chan's ultimate goal is to benefit humanity at a global scale and place Canada as the centre hub of innovation.

Earlier this year, Jimmy Chan - former CEO of O3D officially handed over the company management rights to his two close friends and co-founders. In the article "Farewell from CEO of Odyssey 3D" , Jimmy shared that he will continue to support O3D but this young entrepreneur already has new plans and is ready to start his new journey.

The Covid - 19 pandemic also affected many people around the world. Being an innovative person, Jimmy soon realized this, and he took steps to achieve his dream, connecting people and creating opportunities for everyone to earn money.

He believes that after the Covid-19 pandemic, "The world we used to live in will no longer exist. We are stepping very quickly into a new world where blockchain technology will change the way people live, work and entertain". Jimmy sees a huge opportunity to remove barriers and create an easier way for us to own real estate and entertain ourselves with games like hockey, soccer, horse racing no matter where we are in the world.

Jimmy's vision is to unite financial markets; democratize, decentralize, and globalize real estate ownership; and allow investors to make a living earning blockchain backed tokens. The blockchain platform is chosen to help him realize his vision through a project called Oly Sport Metaverse.

Unlike Play To Earn games, Jimmy's game is Race to Earn. People who want to have fun can enter the game without any fees; investors who want to make money playing can own precious thoroughbred horses at only 1/200 the actual price in real life. Through the NFT platform, every horse, item and accessory is unique. Every task like breeding, racing, taking care of horses is part of the tokenomics that creates jobs and allows players to earn. Unlike trending games or gambling, Jimmy's Oly Sport focuses on organizing tournaments which will soon be the standard for eSport horse racing. As gambling is not legally and culturally accepted in a lot of countries, with this strategy, Oly Sport can reach all countries without legal barriers, similar to organizing a global football, hockey, tennis tournament.

Jimmy also added that his racecourses will be built on farms, or actual racecourses, which will be digitized applying blockchain technology. In the near future, players who own a part of the racecourse in the game will actually own part of the land in real life. That means the player who is a shareholder of an in-game racecourse, also is a shareholder of a real-life farm or racecourse. He is confident that you cannot find this type of Metaverse in any game other than Oly Sport at the moment.

Through this project, Oly Sport wants to contribute to Toronto's blockchain ecosystem and inspire young entrepreneurs to follow their dreams.

Jimmy shared that Oly Sport will officially go IDO on November 2 on BSCStation . For this event, the fixed price of $OLY is $0.06 per token exclusively for BSCStation token holders. The total allocation amount of $OLY tokens will be announced later.

SOURCE Olysport

For further information: Oly Sport: [email protected]