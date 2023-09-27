Toronto Auction Features Rare Note Expected to Exceed Half a Million Dollars

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Everyone dreams of finding a rare banknote or coin that will make them rich. The Toronto Coin Expo Fall Sale from Geoffrey Bell Auctions, taking place Friday, September 29th, 2023 features a number of rare and scarce notes and coins that collectors treasure, but there are a couple items in the auction that are valuable, head-turning pieces of Canadian history.

Bank of Canada $500, 1935. A Superb rarity that hasn't seen the light of day at any auction. Sure to garner interest from around the globe, this trophy note exhibits the characteristics of an uncirculated note with simple counting creasing coupled with a hint of circulation. An excellent opportunity to add a solid blue chip item to your investment portfolio or to highlight a collection. (CNW Group/Geoffrey Bell Auctions)

The only $500 note ever issued by the Bank of Canada was printed in 1935 and has become a fabled part of the Canadian banknote annals. The note itself, an almost uncirculated example, has never seen the light of day in any auction and is sure to garner interest from around the globe. It is estimated to exceed $500,000.

Another piece of Canadian numismatic lore was created in 1813. Due to a chronic shortage of circulating change, Prince Edward Island took common Spanish American silver dollars and punched a hole in them, placing a value of 5 shillings on the outer section and 1 shilling for the centre piece or dump. The idea was meant to keep the "coins" in local circulation. These items have become extremely rare and much sought-after.

The Toronto Coin Expo Fall Sale has an example expected to sell between $8,000 and $10,000.

The auction will take place September 29th as part of the events at the Toronto Coin Expo located at the Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge Street, Toronto, September 29th and 30th.

More information about the show can be found at http://www.torontocoinexpo.ca/

Contact name for Toronto Coin Expo: Jared Stapleton

More information about the auction can be found at http://www.gbellauctions.com/

Contact name for Geoffrey Bell Auctions: Brian Bell

SOURCE Geoffrey Bell Auctions