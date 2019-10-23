Toronto and London, U.K. now connected on WestJet Dreamliner

CALGARY, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet's state-of-the-art aircraft, the 787-9 Dreamliner, will be operating its inaugural Toronto-London (Gatwick) route giving guests on both sides of the Atlantic the opportunity to experience the airline's new Business and Premium service between two large financial and tourism centres.

"This is a significant first for our guests who now have access to the WestJet Dreamliner nonstop between Toronto and London, U.K.," said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Alliances. "The Dreamliner was built for transoceanic routes with technology that reduces jetlag and leaves travellers feeling more refreshed upon arrival. We are proud to welcome guests on board the most comfortable aircraft we have ever operated."

"We are so pleased with WestJet's continued expansion of their Dreamliner service from Toronto Pearson to London, Gatwick," said Scott Collier, Vice President of Customer and Terminal Services, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "Toronto Pearson is proud to be part of WestJet's growth and we know that passengers travelling between Toronto and the UK will be very pleased with this enhanced travel experience."

WestJet's daily, year-round Dreamliner service replaces the airline's existing Toronto-London service operated on the Boeing 767 and complements WestJet's existing Calgary-London (Gatwick) and the recently announced Vancouver-London (Gatwick) Dreamliner service, which starts April 26, 2020.

"We are delighted that WestJet is adding another Boeing 787 to its Gatwick fleet," said Stephen King, Head of Airline Relations at Gatwick Airport. "The Dreamliner is a significantly quieter and more fuel efficient aircraft than previous generations which helps to reduce the carbon and noise footprint of the airport. The aircraft also delivers a high quality passenger experience so that anyone flying between these great cities will be travelling in the utmost comfort."

The WestJet Dreamliner features 320 seats in three cabins: Business, Premium and Economy, all of which contain a high-level of comfort and WestJet's award-winning guest service. The Dreamliner's Business cabin features all-aisle-access, lie-flat seats with on-demand dining and entertainment. The upscale Premium cabin is the ideal combination of comfort, value and guest service including a separate cabin, elevated meal service and signature welcome perks including an amenity case. WestJet's improved Economy cabin features on-demand inflight entertainment, blankets and pillows and complimentary food and beverages with a select number of extra legroom seats available for purchase.

