Toronto Agency to Give $2 Million in Digital Marketing Services to Black and Minority-Owned Businesses

"I've seen firsthand how hard businesses have been hit by this pandemic," says John Vuong, owner of Local SEO Search. "Many of our clients have been affected, and I wanted to find a way to give back to the community and make an impact. As a minority myself, I know how hard it can be for minority and black-owned businesses. I am confident that we can help these business owners find new customers and new revenue with this initiative."

The five-year-long program has an estimated value of $2 million. Each year, Local SEO Search will choose 20 businesses, bringing on 1 to 2 new companies each month. The selected companies will be given a full SEO campaign for 12 months and a complete website redesign, if necessary. This plan will focus on small to medium-sized businesses in Canada with hopes to expand in the coming years.

"SEO has been increasing in popularity since the onset of COVID-19. Most of us search for anything and everything digitally. This means that, as a business owner, reaching your audience online is getting more competitive," says Roger Murphy, Vice President of Sales at Local SEO Search. "We want to help small businesses get a boost in sales and thrive going forward!"

Businesses who are interested can apply at LocalSEOSearch.ca/impact-initiative. Each SEO campaign will be focused on localized SEO. A localized SEO campaign will help these businesses get found on Google by their ideal customers in their local market. The hope is to find companies that share their values, who will use this new growth to give back to their own communities.

You can click here to submit your application and learn more.

About Local SEO Search

Local SEO Search is one of Canada's leading SEO agencies, providing personalized digital marketing campaigns for local businesses across the country. Through website optimization and full-range SEO campaigns, they have successfully increased client rankings on search engines like Google.

