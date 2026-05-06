SAINT‑AUGUSTIN‑DE‑DESMAURES, QC, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. is proud to announce the construction of a new 90,000-square-foot remanufacturing centre in Saint‑Augustin‑de‑Desmaures. This major $55 million investment will enable us to meet the growing demand from our customers and address the lifecycle needs of our extensive fleet of equipment in service. Scheduled for the summer of 2027, the opening of the centre will strengthen our presence in Quebec and Eastern Canada.

A strategic investment for the region

The new remanufacturing centre will double the size of the Saint‑Augustin‑de‑Desmaures team, which is expected to grow to more than 120 production experts as the facility becomes operational. The centre will provide comprehensive remanufacturing services for engines, powertrains and hydraulic systems intended for the industrial construction, mining and marine transportation sectors. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, including:

4,500-hp dynamometer

400 hp Transmission Test Cell

25-tonne capacity overhead cranes

Expanded capabilities for mining trucks, drill rigs and excavators

State of the Art Cleaning Equipment

This modern facility will meet the highest standards for safety, quality and operational efficiency.

"Our investment in this new facility is part of a broader modernization of our remanufacturing operations. By integrating advanced technologies and more efficient processes, we're able to deliver high quality components that support our customers' performance goals while contributing to a more sustainable future." -- Michael S. McMillan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Toromont Industries Ltd.

A key role in the circular economy

Remanufacturing plays a central role in the circular economy in many ways. In particular, it extends the lifespan of equipment, lowers costs and reduces the environmental footprint. By restoring worn components and refurbishing machines to factory specifications, Toromont is helping to limit waste while providing economical and sustainable solutions.

Combined with the facilities in Bradford, Pointe‑Claire and Thunder Bay, the new centre in Saint‑Augustin‑de‑Desmaures will strengthen Toromont's ability to support a growing number of customers who rely on the quality and dependability of remanufactured components.

"This project represents a significant investment in the future – for our employees, customers, partners and shareholders. The new centre in Saint‑Augustin-de-Desmaures will allow us to expand our capacity, improve our efficiency and better support the industries we serve." -- Joel Couture, Chief Operating Officer, Toromont Cat.

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. ("Toromont" or "the Company") operates through two business segments: the Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory – spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario, and Manitoba, in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. The Equipment Group includes industry-leading rental operations, a material handling business and a power generation enclosure manufacturer. CIMCO is one of North America's leading suppliers of thermal management solutions that enable customers to reduce energy consumption and emissions, use natural refrigerants, and monitor and control their operating environments autonomously. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com.

ADVISORY

Information in this press release that is not a historical fact is "forward-looking information". Words such as "plans", "intends", "outlook", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "will", "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify statements containing forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release reflects current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on Toromont's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Toromont's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. The company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Toromont disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

John M. Doolittle

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Toromont Industries Ltd.

Tel: 416-514-4790

SOURCE Toromont Industries Ltd.