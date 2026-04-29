TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

News provided by

Toromont Industries Ltd.

Apr 29, 2026, 16:24 ET

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on April 29, 2026, at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2026 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Nominee

Total Votes
For

Percentage of
Votes in
Favour

Total Votes
Against

Percentage of Votes
Against

Total
Votes

Peter J. Blake

62,378,930

99.34 %

416,440

0.66 %

62,795,370

Benjamin D. Cherniavsky

62,373,051

99.33 %

422,319

0.67 %

62,795,370

Cathryn E. Cranston

60,358,902

96.12 %

2,436,467

3.88 %

62,795,369

Paramita Das

61,801,810

98.42 %

993,559

1.58 %

62,795,369

Sharon L. Hodgson

61,607,002

98.11 %

1,188,368

1.89 %

62,795,370

Ave G. Lethbridge

61,730,725

98.30 %

1,064,644

1.70 %

62,795,369

Michael S.H. McMillan

62,383,683

99.34 %

411,687

0.66 %

62,795,370

Frederick J. Mifflin

59,510,623

94.77 %

3,284,746

5.23 %

62,795,369

Katherine A. Rethy

61,482,304

97.91 %

1,313,065

2.09 %

62,795,369

Richard G. Roy

62,249,363

99.13 %

546,007

0.87 %

62,795,370

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments:  the Equipment Group and CIMCO.  The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario, and Manitoba, in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut.  The Equipment Group includes industry-leading rental operations, a material handling business and a power generation enclosure manufacturer.  CIMCO is one of North America's leading suppliers of thermal management solutions that enable customers to reduce energy consumption and emissions, use natural refrigerants, and monitor and control their operating environments autonomously. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities.  This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com.

For more information contact:

John M. Doolittle
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 514-4790

SOURCE Toromont Industries Ltd.

Organization Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd.

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova...