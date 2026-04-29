TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on April 29, 2026, at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2026 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Nominee Total Votes

For Percentage of

Votes in

Favour Total Votes

Against Percentage of Votes

Against Total

Votes Peter J. Blake 62,378,930 99.34 % 416,440 0.66 % 62,795,370 Benjamin D. Cherniavsky 62,373,051 99.33 % 422,319 0.67 % 62,795,370 Cathryn E. Cranston 60,358,902 96.12 % 2,436,467 3.88 % 62,795,369 Paramita Das 61,801,810 98.42 % 993,559 1.58 % 62,795,369 Sharon L. Hodgson 61,607,002 98.11 % 1,188,368 1.89 % 62,795,370 Ave G. Lethbridge 61,730,725 98.30 % 1,064,644 1.70 % 62,795,369 Michael S.H. McMillan 62,383,683 99.34 % 411,687 0.66 % 62,795,370 Frederick J. Mifflin 59,510,623 94.77 % 3,284,746 5.23 % 62,795,369 Katherine A. Rethy 61,482,304 97.91 % 1,313,065 2.09 % 62,795,369 Richard G. Roy 62,249,363 99.13 % 546,007 0.87 % 62,795,370

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: the Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario, and Manitoba, in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. The Equipment Group includes industry-leading rental operations, a material handling business and a power generation enclosure manufacturer. CIMCO is one of North America's leading suppliers of thermal management solutions that enable customers to reduce energy consumption and emissions, use natural refrigerants, and monitor and control their operating environments autonomously. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com.

For more information contact:

John M. Doolittle

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Toromont Industries Ltd.

T: (416) 514-4790

SOURCE Toromont Industries Ltd.