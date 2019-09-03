Tork Introduces the Tork SmartOne® System to Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Tork, an Essity brand, launched one of its global leading innovations in Canada – Tork SmartOne®. Tork SmartOne stands above other toilet paper systems due to its unique center-pull technology that decreases consumption and improves hygiene.

The Tork SmartOne system has a slim profile, making it easy to install in small stalls. Its single-sheet dispensing feature reduces consumption and time spent refilling dispensers. The enclosed design improves hygiene and minimizes waste, making it an ideal solution for high-traffic environments.

"Throughout each step in our development process, we have tested Tork SmartOne dispensers and refills and ensured this system can withstand the most extreme restroom environments," said Grant Rowe, Senior Product Manager at Essity. "This system has been available in the European market with great success, and we are now excited to offer this system to our Canadian customers."

Tork SmartOne® Features:

Waste Less, Save More: Single-sheet dispensing helps drastically reduce both consumption and the need for refilling. The dispenser's center-pull design eliminates waste from stub rolls and over-spin that is commonly experienced when using traditional jumbo-roll dispensers. Single-sheet dispensing paired with a quick-dissolvable base sheet helps decrease pipe clogs and blockages.

Single-sheet dispensing helps drastically reduce both consumption and the need for refilling. The dispenser's center-pull design eliminates waste from stub rolls and over-spin that is commonly experienced when using traditional jumbo-roll dispensers. Single-sheet dispensing paired with a quick-dissolvable base sheet helps decrease pipe clogs and blockages. Improve Hygiene: Because the toilet paper roll is enclosed within the dispenser, the roll is fully protected to reduce cross-contamination. With Tork SmartOne, guests touch only the sheet they take.

Because the toilet paper roll is enclosed within the dispenser, the roll is fully protected to reduce cross-contamination. With Tork SmartOne, guests touch only the sheet they take. A Durable and Robust Design: Tork SmartOne dispensers are made out of high-quality ABS plastic with a metal key and lock that protects the roll and prevents pilferage.

Tork SmartOne dispensers are made out of high-quality ABS plastic with a metal key and lock that protects the roll and prevents pilferage. Easy to Clean and Refill: The high capacity rolls in Tork SmartOne reduce run-outs and require less maintenance since rolls last longer.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, and industrial and kitchen wipers. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 90 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit: www.torkusa.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company dedicated to improving well-being through products and solutions, essentials for everyday life. The name Essity stems from the words 'essentials' and 'necessities'. Our sustainable business model creates value for people and nature. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 47,000 employees and net sales in 2018 amounted to approximately $13.7 billion. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.essity.com.

