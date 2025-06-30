Topband Scales Localized Manufacturing with Breakthrough Growth at Mexico Facility

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd. (002139.SZ) is accelerating the globalization of its manufacturing network, with its Mexico facility emerging as a key enabler of local-for-local production in the Americas. According to the annual statistics of the production in 2024, the Monterrey facility recorded approximately USD 34.9 million (~RMB 250 million at 7.168 CNY/USD, June 2025) in annual output, marking a sixfold year-over-year increase—driven by automation upgrades, scaled-up capacity, and efficient operations.

Located in Monterrey, a major industrial hub in Mexico, the facility plays a strategic role in Topband's global layout. With 19 production lines currently in place and six more to be added in 2025, the facility delivers a broad range of smart controllers serving diverse power tool and home appliance applications. At full capacity, annual output is expected to reach 12 million units.

Designed for operational efficiency, the factory integrates seamlessly with Topband's global quality and management systems. A cross-border team has implemented unified processes, intelligent platforms (MES and ERP), and strict compliance protocols. The site holds IMMEX status and international certifications including UL, ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001.

The Mexico facility places strong emphasis on improving manufacturing processes. In 2024, one key power tool line improved its UPPH by 39% while reducing labor needs by 19%. Overall, per capita output increased from approximately USD 11,170 (~RMB 80,000) to USD 31,540 (~RMB 226,000), reflecting productivity and process gains.

As of March 2025, employing over 1,100 staff, the Mexico facility has matured into a highly efficient operation covering manufacturing, assembly, quality control, and logistics. As demand for localized, responsive supply chains continues to grow across the Americas, the Mexico facility is positioned to serve as a key hub—supporting greater flexibility, shorter lead times, and enhanced delivery resilience for regional customers.

Topband will continue to invest in global capacity expansion, empowering customers with agile, scalable, and localized manufacturing solutions. Aligned with this vision, Topband Mexico embraces a "local for local" strategy, dedicated to delivering long-term, sustainable value to customers across the Americas.

SOURCE TOPBAND

