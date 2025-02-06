Top universal clothing company celebrates 95 years in adaptive fashion: Silverts Adaptive Clothing & Footwear continues its reign under Canadian ownership

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Silverts Adaptive Clothing & Footwear (Silverts), leader in adaptive clothing solutions, is thrilled to be celebrating its 95th anniversary in universal fashion, now back under Canadian ownership after a recent management buyout.

Silverts has been providing clothing to people experiencing lowered mobility and the caregiving community for nearly 100 years (CNW Group/Silverts Adaptive Clothing & Footwear)

"Silverts has been providing clothing to people who are experiencing lowered mobility and the caregiving community for nearly 100 years," says Joshua Norris, CEO of Silverts. "This milestone anniversary and Silverts' homecoming represents more than just celebrating our impressive history. It's honouring our dedication to fashion inclusivity and reaffirming our commitment to high-end universal clothing solutions that gratify the diverse needs of our growing community that we have served since 1930."

Mobilizing an expert-backed team of gerontologists, merchandisers and designers who specialize in adaptive clothing needs, Silverts prides itself on a human-centred research and design process that empowers people who are experiencing dressing challenges.

To mark this centennial event, the adaptive clothing company is rolling out a variety of new projects that are achievable because of its newly regained independence.

"Repurchasing our company means we can now better meet customers in their time of need, as well as caregivers who are really the backbone of our community."

This re-focused innovation offers customers ease and comfort with:

magnetic closures for easier fastening when self-dressing,

for easier fastening when self-dressing, open-back tops and dresses designed for caregiver-assisted dressing,

tops and dresses designed for caregiver-assisted dressing, seamless designs for maximum comfort for sensitive skin,

for maximum comfort for sensitive skin, adaptive jeans and pants with elasticized waists, pull handles and discreet side zippers for wheelchair users,

and pants with elasticized waists, pull handles and discreet side zippers for wheelchair users, and, adaptive extra-wide footwear to support foot ailments and reduce fall risk.

"Silverts' clothing, footwear and accessories provide people with extended independence and confidence," says Andrea Wurster, vice-president of product and partnerships at Silverts. "Our emphasis on well-made clothing is imperative to who we are as a company. This commitment to quality ensures lasting comfort and independence without compromising style. Everyone deserves to look and feel their best."

Silverts is also announcing the relaunching of its once thriving nursing home program, after scaling back during the pandemic for safety reasons.

"We are thrilled to re-immerse ourselves in care facilities throughout North America," says Wurster. "We will be meeting with nursing staff and residents to effectively assess individual needs, and supply residents with appropriate Silverts products to enhance people's independence and well-being."

Silverts' Anniversary Celebrations

To further mark their 95th Anniversary celebrations:

Silverts is expanding from serving the North American market to reaching customers and caregivers worldwide through global shipping.





Silverts is unveiling later this year an innovative clothing line with a contemporary look to better serve a younger demographic—in addition to the best-selling Silverts designs that have made them caregiver favourites for many decades.





There will also be significant discount events all month long to honour the 95 years of history.

The need for universal and adaptive clothing continues to grow. By 2030, all baby boomers will be over the age of 65, increasing the need for Silverts' specially crafted clothing.

"We have already proven we are here for the long run because we believe in what we do," says Norris. "And that will always be to make dressing easier for people who wear our clothes and for their caregivers who may be helping them. Now we just get to do it better and for more people."

For more information on the anniversary collection, new arrivals and offers, visit www.silverts.com

About Silverts Adaptive Clothing & Footwear

Founded in 1930, Silverts Adaptive Clothing & Footwear creates clothing designed to make dressing easier for people living with disabilities, seniors and others with unique clothing needs. With a mission to bring inclusivity into fashion, the brand combines comfort, style, and accessibility in all its designs. After expanding globally, Silverts is proud to return to Canada, the place where it all began.

SOURCE Silverts Adaptive Clothing & Footwear

Media contacts: Michelle Singerman, Director of Communications, [email protected], 647-998-4909; Zareen Muzaffar, Marketing Manager, [email protected]