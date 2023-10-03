TOP TORONTO REALTOR LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE REAL ESTATE SALES COACHING PLATFORM GLOBALLY

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - REX COACHING; Humbly sporting a well decorated belt in the real estate sales space; Tyler McLay is a globally renowned market leader. His wealth of experience and ultimate success transacting in the most competitive North American market combined with over a billion transacted is partially attributed to a masters education, leadership of a "Top 1% Nationally" team of 15 salespeople, experience teaching at college and university levels, and placing in the national "Top 35 Under 35" multiple times - all while maintaining the definition of charisma and most charming attitude toward his craft. Tyler's passion is evident in all he does. Many have pleaded, and Tyler has finally launched a program to share, teach and coach the next generation of top tier real estate sales professionals using his proven methods to create sales superstars.

Led by Tyler McLay; globally renowned real estate thought leader, educator and coach to many. Currently in Toronto, CA - Tyler leads his team of 15 to top 1% nationwide with a hands-on, no-nonsense approach combining new school and old school tactics to find success in any market. A Wealth Of Knowledge & Charisma. Masters Educated At Forbes #1 Ranked Canadian Business School, University & College Professor, Over One Billion Dollars in Volume Sold, Third Generation Realtor, Respected Leader. (CNW Group/REX Coaching)

Offering one-to-one mentorship, self-guided curated online courses, in-person seminars and more; Tyler's goal, as a third generation Realtor - is to truly bring professionalism and positivity back to what has become a tainted industry. The approach is simple; yet not easy to instill. "Become more valuable and the business will be attracted to you". No gimmicks or short cuts, Tyler states - it's like anything. Becoming the best you can be requires adaptability, consistency, efficiency and skill - all of which can be learned, and enhanced. Examining Tyler's impressive results; both personally and evident in his team, it's clear he's established and refined systems and process to create a formula for success in the competitive and saturated real estate sales world.

It takes a lot more to compete, stand-out and win business in todays real estate landscape; especially with the flooding of new Realtors entering the space during the pandemic. That said; there are massive gaps in real estate education, notably the complete lack of any sort of formality. As a coach and active practitioner, Tyler is experienced dealing with the challenges agents at all levels experience day-to-day, under all market conditions and is prepared to provide an actionable framework.

The industry as a whole is grateful for Tyler's introduction of REX COACHING, which stands for Real Estate Xcellence; an achievable and realistic outcome for sales people at all levels when adopting the techniques that Tyler has used to nurture and coach his existing team, intending to affect change at a greater scale and pace with REX.

"The aim of education is the knowledge, not of facts, but of values."

rexcoaching.com

Instagram: rexcoaching

SOURCE REX Coaching

For further information: (647) 991-2432, [email protected]