Top Tips for PM Trudeau's Dream Trip to Cornwall after the G7 Summit

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - So what does Canada's Prime Minister do with some down time in Cornwall, England?

Plenty for an outdoors guy like Justin Trudeau. Cornwall is known for sandy beaches (over 300 of them!), seaside villages & resorts, wild moorland and towering cliffs, so the Prime Minister and his family have lots of options for hiking, cycling, surfing and exploring.

Cornwall in Southwest England will be playing host to the G7 Summit of world leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, June 11-13.

VisitBritain, the national tourism agency, suggests the following top travel ideas for PM Trudeau and his family to explore Cornwall and beyond after the business of the G7 is complete. Please note this is in the spirit of fun and does not reflect the Prime Minister's actual itinerary at the summit.

Top-notch accommodation

World leaders will be staying at the Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay near St. Ives, awarded AA Eco Hotel Award for 2019 for its commitment to sustainability. From installation of its on-site Energy Centre that provides power for the resort, plus its pathways and promenade made from recycled plastics from the ocean (the equivalent of 3.5 million plastic straws!), the resort is committed to the environment. A luxury resort that welcomes families, it has an award-winning spa and fine dining serving Cornish gourmet food.

Outdoor family fun

Trudeau and his family can often be spotted on hiking trails in Canada, so what's a better way to explore the beauty of England's Southwest than to go for a walk along the newly-opened English Coast Path. Take a peek at some of the superb coastal views through Somerset, Devon, Cornwall and Dorset. A new series of Treasure Trails around the Cornish coastline are guaranteed to keep children entertained. It's always surfs up in Cornwall, attracting surfers and kitesurfers from around the world. Trudeau could try a lesson offered by Extreme Academy to get the adrenalin pumping. Cornwall has 12 Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty from the dramatic cliffs of the North Coast to the beautifully bleak hills of Bodmin Moor.

Glorious gardens

Trudeau and his family will be wowed when visiting the Eden Project. A huge rejuvenation project, it was created out of a depleted clay pit, and the huge crater is now a thriving garden featuring massive Biomes housing the world's largest rainforest in captivity, stunning plants, contemporary gardens and exhibitions. And next year, the property's first hotel will open, a 109-bedroom accommodation designed with the highest standards of accessibility, energy-efficiency and sustainability. For another garden paradise, the Prime Minister and his family would enjoy exploring the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, an estate left to decay after WWI, but rediscovered and reawakened in 1990. Today its 200 acres are considered one of the most romantic and mysterious gardens in England.

Check out Cornwall's artistic side

As a former drama teacher, no doubt Trudeau would enjoy taking in a performance at the open-air Minack Theatre , constructed on a rocky granite outcrop jutting in the sea. Located at Porthcurno, the season normally runs from May to September with a selection of outdoor performances. Continuing on with a cultural adventure, it's time to check out St. Ives, a seaside town known for its local art scene. British sculptor Barbara Hepworth lived and worked in St. Ives; visit her Museum and Sculpture Garden. For more on St. Ives artistic community, stop by Penwith Gallery and Leach Pottery.

Legends that capture the imagination

Theatre and storytelling go hand in hand, and Cornwall's Tintagel Castle is inextricably linked with the legend of King Arthur. Situated along the dramatic and windswept coastline, the castle ruins echo with stories from centuries ago. Journey by boat or by land causeway when the tide is right to St Michael's Mount, just offshore at Marzion, tells tales of Archangel Michael and a Giant Killer named Jack. Archangel Michael was the patron saint of fisherman. Cormoran the Giant made his home on the Mount, causing mayhem until a young lad named Jack lay a trap, luring the monster to his death.

Cornwall takes a fresh approach to food

Cornwall is definitely on the map for dedicated foodies. Top chefs such as Rick Stein and Paul Ainsworth (who make Padstow a must-visit hotspot) and Nathan Outlaw (with two locations in Port Isaac) deliver the finest in fresh seafood and local Cornish produce. Since Trudeau is known to enjoy Asian cuisine, may we suggest dinner at Kahuna Restaurant in Newquay where the chefs feature a Pan Asian menu inspired by years of travel. For more traditional fare, there are fresh-from-the-sea fish & chips, Fal Oysters, Cornish Sardines, decadent Cornish Cream Teas and Cornish pasties.

Craving some down time

After a couple of days of intense meetings, where better to relax and recharge than the Isles of Scilly, billed as Cornwall's own tropical islands. Just 28 miles (or 45 km) off the coast of Land's End, the grouping of 140 islands (only five are inhabited) provide the perfect escape of crystal clear waters and idyllic beaches. Easily accessible by ferry or a 15-minute flight, the islands have been visited by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Dame Judi Dench. St. Mary's is the largest island (population 1,800). Its capital Hugh Town offers plenty of character and charm with shops, cafes, galleries, restaurants and pubs. Along with St. Mary's, the islands of Bryher, Tresco, St. Martins and St. Agnes round up the top five islands, each offering something different for visitors.

Exploring Canadian Connections

Next door in East Devon, there's a little bit of Canada in the Blackdown Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The Canadian flag flutters above Wolford Chapel, which is owned by Ontario. It's the burial place of John Graves Simcoe, Toronto's founder and the first Lieutenant Governor of Upper Canada (Ontario). In Kent, Quebec House in Westerham is the childhood home of General James Wolfe, who won the Battle of Quebec on the Plains of Abraham but lost his life doing so. The churchyard of All Saints Church in Orpington is the resting place for 90 Canadian soldiers who died in the town during World War I. More than 100 Canadians fought in the Battle of Britain during World War II, and 23 lost their lives. Find out more about the battle at the Battle of Britain Museum in Folkstone.

Elementary, my dear Trudeau

The Prime Minister is a Sherlock fan, so it makes sense that on his visit to England he'd want to do a little sleuthing about the famous detective. He can start first by going next door into Devon and traipsing about Dartmoor National Park featured in The Hound of the Baskervilles. From there, it's a journey to London to the Sherlock Holmes Museum located at 221B Baker Street, one of the world's most famous addresses. The Sherlock Holmes Walking Tour of London covers literary and filming location sites featured in the books and real sites that inspired Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. More Sherlock sites include New Scotland Yard, Irene Adler's House at 44 Eaton Square, Belgravia and the Sherlock Holmes Pub.

