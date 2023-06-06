Final winners of Automobile Journalists Association of Canada's 2023 program to be announced on June 14th at the opening ceremonies of AJAC's EcoRun in Vancouver.

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced today the top three finalists for the Canadian Green Car of the Year and Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year, the final awards to be handed out as part of the 2023 Canadian Car of the Year awards program.

For 2023 Canadian Green Car of the Year, the finalists are:

BMW i4 (2023 Canadian Car of the Year, Best Premium EV in Canada for 2023)

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Toyota Prius

For 2023 Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year, the finalists are:

Ford F-150 Lightning

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2023 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, Best EV in Canada for 2023)

Kia EV6

The winners will be announced at the opening ceremonies of AJAC's EcoRun at Burnaby Mountain Park on Wednesday June 14, 2023.

Entries for Canadian Green Car of the Year and Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year must meet the standard requirements for entry into the Canadian Car of the Year awards program and must satisfy additional criteria for fuel efficiency based on the entry's size, powertrain and purpose. This reflects the ideology that today's market sees eco-friendly cars in many shapes, sizes, price points, and vehicle categories.

All entries are tested by AJAC journalists, who are among the most respected and objective sources of automotive opinion in Canada. Evaluation takes place over months on different road surfaces and road conditions throughout the year and during AJAC's autumn Test Fest event.

"The Canadian Green Car of the Year and Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year selection process sets the most efficient and eco-friendly vehicles apart from the rest of the automotive marketplace and recognises that they need to do things differently," said AJAC Vice President Evan Williams. "AJAC members know the vehicles and the marketplace, because we live here and we drive here. That's why Canadians who value low emissions and high efficiency, not just driving dynamics and practicality, can look to these finalists and the overall winners as being the best choices in our market for what they need and want in their next vehicle."

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

