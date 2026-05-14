Top SIEM Platforms Named 2026 Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Emotional Footprint Report

The 2026 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Emotional Footprint Report from Info-Tech Research Group identifies the leading SIEM solutions that excel in both technology and customer relationships. Based on verified end-user reviews from the firm's SoftwareReviews platform, the report highlights top vendors that help organizations improve threat detection, visibility, and incident response while delivering a positive customer experience.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Enterprise investment in security information and event management (SIEM) solutions is accelerating as security teams prioritize faster threat detection, deeper visibility, and more coordinated incident response across complex IT environments. Modern SIEM platforms are essential for collecting and correlating security data, helping organizations identify and respond to risks with greater speed and accuracy. The 2026 SIEM Emotional Footprint Report from Info-Tech Research Group identifies the top-performing solutions in the category, recognizing vendors that stand out for user trust, satisfaction, and overall customer experience based on verified feedback from the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

2026 Security Information and Event Management Champions (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

SIEM solutions provide a centralized approach to monitoring and analyzing security data across an organization's technology landscape. By ingesting logs and events from multiple sources, these platforms help security teams identify suspicious activity, prioritize alerts, and respond to incidents with greater speed and context. Core capabilities often include event correlation, real-time alerting, compliance reporting, and integration with broader security ecosystems, enabling more informed decision-making and consistent oversight across complex, distributed environments.

Info-Tech's Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment by aggregating responses across 25 questions, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and product. The result is the Net Emotional Footprint (NEF), a composite score that reflects the overall emotional tone of user feedback.

Based on 1,010 end-user reviews from the firm's SoftwareReviews platform, the 2026 SIEM Emotional Footprint Report recognizes the top-rated solutions in the market. These insights provide organizations with a clear, data-driven view of leading vendors, helping them select solutions that enhance visibility, strengthen threat detection, and improve incident response across their environments.

The 2026 Security Information and Event Management Champions are as follows:

"User sentiment toward SIEM solutions remains strong, but organizations are changing how they approach security operations," says Fred Chagnon, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Security teams are rethinking the role of SIEM, shifting it from a traditional monitoring tool to a data-centric platform that supports more advanced, automated SOC capabilities. At the same time, ingestion-based pricing models are creating friction with this transition, prompting some organizations to explore alternative architectures. Vendors that adapt their offerings and pricing models to support these evolving data strategies will be best positioned for long-term success."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have direct experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: 2026 Security Information and Event Management Emotional Footprint Report.

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

About Info-Tech Research Group

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

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