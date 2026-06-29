Digital Product Delivery Falls Short When Product Teams Operate in Silos, Finds Info-Tech Research Group

Many organizations are shifting from large-scale technology initiatives to smaller, continuous digital product releases, but disconnected product structures can limit enterprise value. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that grouping products into operationally aligned families helps IT and product leaders connect roadmaps, governance, funding, and delivery decisions to organizational goals. The global IT research and advisory firm's recent blueprint, Deliver Digital Products at Scale, provides a practical framework to help organizations establish product families and improve continuous product delivery.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Digital product delivery is shifting from large-scale initiatives to smaller, continuous releases as organizations work to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology needs. However, many legacy projects and delivery structures were not designed for this operating model, creating disconnects between product-level decisions and enterprise goals, according to Info-Tech Research Group. The firm's blueprint, Deliver Digital Products at Scale, recommends organizing products into operationally aligned families that connect organizational strategy to roadmaps, governance, funding, and delivery execution.

Info-Tech Research Group’s “Deliver Digital Products at Scale” blueprint provides a practical framework to help organizations establish product families and improve continuous product delivery. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Grouping products into operationally themed families is key to delivering the right value to the right stakeholders at the right time," says Hans Eckman, Research Fellow at Info-Tech Research Group. "Product families translate enterprise goals, constraints, and priorities down to the individual product level so product owners can make better decisions and manage their roadmaps and backlogs more effectively. Info-Tech's defined set of product family patterns helps leaders validate groupings, reduce ambiguity, and optimize delivery around enterprise goals."

While product teams can operate effectively in isolation, Info-Tech's findings indicate that their overall impact is often diminished when priorities, roadmaps, and governance are not aligned with broader organizational needs. Establishing product families helps restore that connection by turning siloed delivery efforts into coordinated value drivers. For the approach to succeed, the firm advises that product managers must be empowered to take an enterprise-level view of product delivery and ensure releases remain aligned with strategic goals.

Key Challenges IT Leaders Face in Scaling Product Delivery

Despite the need for agility, many organizations continue to face systemic obstacles that hinder enterprise-scale digital product delivery. Info-Tech's research highlights several recurring challenges:

Fragmented ownership isolates delivery teams and weakens coordination across product areas.

Unclear priorities make it difficult to align roadmaps and backlogs with enterprise goals.

Limited governance leaves accountability, funding, and decision-making undefined across product families.

Info-Tech's Phased Framework for Delivering Digital Products at Scale

In the Deliver Digital Products at Scale blueprint, Info-Tech recommends a structured approach to help IT and product leaders scale digital product delivery through the following phases:

Phase 1: Become a Product-Centric Organization – Product, development, and portfolio leaders, supported by business analysts, identify the organizational factors driving product-centric delivery and establish a product inventory.

Product, development, and portfolio leaders, supported by business analysts, identify the organizational factors driving product-centric delivery and establish a product inventory. Phase 2: Organize Products Into Product Families – With scaling goals defined, product, development, and portfolio leaders group products into operationally aligned product families.

With scaling goals defined, product, development, and portfolio leaders group products into operationally aligned product families. Phase 3: Ensure Alignment Between Products and Families – Product leaders, portfolio managers, and business analysts use product family roadmaps to connect product-level decisions to enterprise goals and stakeholder needs.

Product leaders, portfolio managers, and business analysts use product family roadmaps to connect product-level decisions to enterprise goals and stakeholder needs. Phase 4: Establish Effective Product Governance – Accountability, target maturity levels, and governance operating models are clarified by product, portfolio, and delivery leaders.

Accountability, target maturity levels, and governance operating models are clarified by product, portfolio, and delivery leaders. Phase 5: Bridge the Gap Between Product Families and Delivery – Product, delivery, and portfolio leaders assess delivery readiness, evaluate delivery options, and determine how product delivery will be funded.

Product, delivery, and portfolio leaders assess delivery readiness, evaluate delivery options, and determine how product delivery will be funded. Phase 6: Build a Transformation Roadmap and Communication Plan – Product owners, managers, and application leaders communicate the digital product family strategy to key stakeholders and guide adoption across the organization.

The firm's Deliver Digital Products at Scale blueprint includes detailed frameworks and supporting tools, including a Digital Product Family Strategy Playbook, Deliver Digital Products at Scale Workbook, and Product Governance Playbook, to help organizations modernize their product delivery methods. By applying Info-Tech's research, IT and product leaders can connect strategy to product-level execution, strengthen governance, and support scalable, continuous value delivery.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Hans Eckman, and access to the complete Deliver Digital Products at Scale blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418