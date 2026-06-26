CIOs Need Stronger IT Financial Management Strategies to Prove Technology Spend Value, Says Info-Tech Research Group

As CIOs face increasing pressure to justify technology investments and demonstrate IT's value, fragmented financial data can make costs harder to explain and decisions harder to defend. Info-Tech Research Group's recently published blueprint, Adopt a World-Class ITFM Taxonomy, outlines a clear, structured framework for IT financial management (ITFM). The three-phase methodology is designed to help IT leaders improve financial transparency, organize spend through a five-lens taxonomy, and build stakeholder trust across the enterprise.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Fragmented and poorly classified IT financial data can prevent technology leaders from clearly managing, analyzing, and communicating IT spend, according to new insights from Info-Tech Research Group. To help CIOs and IT leaders address this challenge, the global IT research and advisory firm has published its blueprint, Adopt a World-Class ITFM Taxonomy, which outlines a structured methodology for improving financial transparency, strengthening decision-making, and building greater alignment between IT, Finance, and enterprise stakeholders.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Adopt a World-Class ITFM Taxonomy blueprint outlines a clear, structured framework for IT financial management (ITFM) designed to help IT leaders improve financial transparency, organize spend through a five-lens taxonomy, and build stakeholder trust across the enterprise (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's blueprint explains that many IT departments struggle to answer where spending has occurred, where it should go, and how technology spending connects to business value. These challenges are often rooted in poor data usability, limited transparency, and classification systems that do not support meaningful IT financial analysis. The firm's resource also provides a practical approach to helping organizations organize IT spend in a way that is easier to analyze, report on, and explain.

"To defend expenditures, forecast costs, and demonstrate value, IT leaders need more than financial awareness. They need usable data and a shared language for explaining what the numbers mean," says Travis Duncan, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "A well-designed ITFM taxonomy gives CIOs a practical way to turn fragmented spend into credible, decision-ready insight."

Info-Tech's Three-Phase Framework to Adopt a World-Class ITFM Taxonomy

Info-Tech's methodology is built around a five-lens ITFM taxonomy that helps organizations classify IT spend from the perspectives of key stakeholders. The model includes Investment, Finance, Technology, Solutions, and Business lenses, allowing IT leaders to tell a clearer story about how technology costs support operations, strategic priorities, service delivery, business capabilities, and enterprise consumption.

The firm's findings emphasize that many ITFM challenges stem from fundamental data issues, including poor usability, lack of depth, and limited transparency. The Adopt a World-Class ITFM Taxonomy blueprint outlines a comprehensive three-phase approach to improving ITFM capabilities:

Phase 1: Prepare the Data

Discover and assess IT financial data sources, identify priority use cases, and establish objectives for improving taxonomy adoption and financial visibility.

Phase 2: Map the Data

Configure the taxonomy to fit organizational needs, then test it against workforce and vendor spend to validate whether the model supports meaningful reporting and analysis.

Phase 3: Plan the Rollout

Establish allocation and attribution rules, document implementation impacts, and create a rollout plan that supports long-term taxonomy adoption across relevant systems, processes, and stakeholder groups.

Enabling Alignment Between IT and Finance

A key insight from Info-Tech's blueprint is that an ITFM taxonomy is more than a classification system. It's also a communication tool that helps IT translate complex financial data into a language that Finance, executives, and business stakeholders can understand and use. Without a shared structure for classifying and explaining technology spend, IT and Finance teams can remain misaligned, slowing decisions and weakening confidence in the numbers.

The firm's research also explains that successful taxonomy adoption requires collaboration between IT and Finance so the model reflects both operational and financial realities. This alignment helps bridge long-standing communication gaps, improve cost attribution, and create a more consistent foundation for budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and value conversations.

The Adopt a World-Class ITFM Taxonomy blueprint includes supporting tools, including an ITFM presentation and implementation plan template, and an IT financial data taxonomy workbook to help organizations apply the taxonomy, test it against real financial data, and communicate results effectively to stakeholders.

By adopting a structured ITFM taxonomy, CIOs and IT leaders can gain deeper insight into technology spending, improve the accuracy and completeness of IT financial data, and strengthen the credibility needed to position IT as a strategic partner within the organization.

For timely and exclusive commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Travis Duncan, and access to the complete Adopt a World-Class ITFM Taxonomy blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418