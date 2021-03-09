Top-Selling Plant-Based JUST Egg Arrives in Canada

The fluffy, filling product, labeled as JUST Plant Egg in Canada, is launching at select locations of Buy-Low Foods, Loblaws, Metro, Save-On-Foods, Sobeys, Safeway and Walmart as well as all Whole Foods Market Canada stores and a number of independent grocers. Perfect on top of toast, inside breakfast sandwiches or as a protein-packed addition to any meal, JUST Egg is sold as a four-pack in the frozen aisle for the suggested retail price of $7.99 CAD (on-shelf prices vary by retailer and location).

Canada is one of the most requested markets for JUST Egg, which is now the fastest-growing egg brand in the United States. By April, the product is expected to be stocked in more than 1,000 grocery stores and will be available to restaurants and other foodservice operators across the country. Eat Just is also in the final stages of Canadian regulatory review for its pourable format -- perfect for scrambles, omelets, quiches, stir-fries and a variety of baking applications.

"Canadians have been asking us to bring JUST Egg north of the border since the day it launched in the U.S. and we hope customers agree it was worth the wait. With millions of Canadians embracing plant-based proteins for healthier, more sustainable diets, there's no better time to launch our folded product here. And as an added bonus, it's made locally in Canada," said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO.



JUST Egg is cholesterol free and has as much or more protein than many animal proteins (13g per serving). It is Non-GMO Project verified, egg-free, dairy-free, has no artificial flavours and its ingredients use 98% less water, have a 93% smaller carbon footprint and use 86% less land than conventional animal sources. The key ingredient is protein from the mung bean, a legume that has been cultivated for thousands of years and is consumed all over the world.



The Canadian debut of JUST Egg comes at a time when people continue to be homebound and are looking for convenient, high-protein breakfast options or a satisfying snack. NielsenIQ reported a 31% increase in plant-based sales in 2020 and market insights firm Maru/Matchbox found 33% of Canadians are eating plant-based foods three to four days a week. At the same time, Canada's new food guide recommends plant-based protein as an important part of a healthy diet.



For more information about JUST Egg's availability in Canada, please visit ju.st/canada.

About Eat Just, Inc.

Eat Just, Inc. is on a mission to build a food system where everyone eats well. The company's world-class team of scientists and researchers leverage a one-of-a-kind discovery platform for food ingredient innovation and Michelin starred chefs combine these discoveries with decades of culinary expertise to create delicious, accessible, healthier and more sustainable products. We have been recognized as one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies," Entrepreneur's "100 Brilliant Companies," CNBC's "Disruptor 50" and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. The company's flagship plant-based egg was named among Popular Science's "100 Greatest Innovations," Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" and, most recently, its new folded plant-based egg won "Best New Frozen Product" at Expo West's NEXTY Awards and Delicious Living's "Best Bite Awards." For more information, visit https://ju.st and follow @JUSTEgg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

