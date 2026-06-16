Top research communicators named at 2026 SSHRC Storytellers Challenge

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) today announced the winners of the 2026 Storytellers Challenge, during a special showcase at the Science Writers and Communicators of Canada (SWCC) conference. The annual competition challenges postsecondary students to demonstrate--in up to three minutes or 300 words--how SSHRC-funded research is making a difference in the lives of Canadians. This year's winners represent the pinnacle of clear, impactful and creative research communication.

These five students were selected for their exceptional ability to translate complex social, cultural and economic research into compelling narratives. The winners each receive $1,000 in addition to the $3,000 they received as finalists, and the opportunity for national promotion of their excellent work. Join us in congratulating and celebrating this year's talented Storytellers.

Andrea Bentz from the University of Ottawa, who explained how pediatric emergency nurses experience moral injury shaped by ethical challenges and broader professional and societal pressures.

Kathleen Motluk from the University of Toronto, who described a project examining the use of a barge as accommodation for asylum seekers in the United Kingdom.

Diana Peña Ruiz from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique, who explained that women in Canada hold less wealth than men, with gaps persisting or widening among younger generations.

Jaclyn Roach from the University of Regina, who explained that teacher well-being is shaped by systemic pressures and deeply impacts classroom experiences.

Ghada Youssef from the University of Victoria, who described an arts-based project that shares genocide survivors' experiences through graphic novels and documentary films.

SSHRC also awarded the competition's Engagement Prize to Lakehead University's Sydney Ambury, who received an additional $1,000. This finalist creatively and consistently promoted their submission, the submissions of other finalists, and the Challenge generally.

Quotes

"The students participating in the 2026 Storytellers Challenge showcase the strength of Canadian research. By translating complex ideas into compelling stories, they are demonstrating the value of the social sciences and humanities in building a stronger, more inclusive economy driven by knowledge and innovation. I congratulate this year's winners for their leadership in making research more accessible, relevant and impactful for our future."

--The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Communicating the value and impact of social sciences and humanities research is more critical than ever in an increasingly complex world, where human and social dimensions lie at the heart of most challenges. These five storytellers have bridged the gap between academia and the public, demonstrating that social sciences and humanities research is not just about data--it's about people, progress, and our shared future."

--Sylvie Lamoureux, Chief Operating Officer and Vice-President, Research, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

Quick facts

The winners were selected by a distinguished jury: Sumeep Bath , member of the SWCC, Editorial and Communications Manager, International Institute for Sustainable Development Estelle Chamoux , member of both the Association des communicateurs scientifiques du Québec and SWCC; Full Professor, Bishop's University Gabrielle B Durand, member of the Association des communicateurs scientifiques du Québec; Scientific educator and communicator, École en réseau

The SSHRC Storytellers Challenge is a postsecondary competition in Canada that accepts written narrative, infographic, audio and video submissions in English or French.

SSHRC is Canada's premier agency that promotes and supports research and research training in the humanities and social sciences.

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SOURCE Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRCC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, [email protected]