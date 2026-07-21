Government of Canada invests more than $289 million to address social and economic challenges

EDMONTON, AB, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, announced more than $289 million in support for 1,788 social sciences and humanities research projects and partnerships across Canada. The funded projects span a diverse range of topics--including climate change adaptation, economic recovery, social justice and impacts of emerging technologies on society--that will generate new knowledge and enable partnerships to help translate insights into solutions for people and their communities.

This announcement highlights the Government of Canada's commitment to fostering collaboration and excellence in social sciences and humanities research, which is vital for understanding complex societal challenges and developing solutions for a more resilient and equitable future.

The funding is awarded through four programs administered by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC), namely:

Insight Grants : a total investment of $162,719,619 for 808 research projects led by both emerging and established scholars to advance knowledge and deepen our understanding of people, societies and the world.

: a total investment of $162,719,619 for 808 research projects led by both emerging and established scholars to advance knowledge and deepen our understanding of people, societies and the world. Insight Development Grants : a total investment of $64,457,258 for 859 research projects to support research in its initial stages, enabling the development of new research questions as well as experimentation with new theoretical approaches, ideas and methodologies.

: a total investment of $64,457,258 for 859 research projects to support research in its initial stages, enabling the development of new research questions as well as experimentation with new theoretical approaches, ideas and methodologies. Partnership Grants--Stage 2 : a total investment of $42,385,110 for 17 formal partnerships between postsecondary institutions and organizations from the public, private and not-for-profit sectors to advance research, research training and/or knowledge mobilization.

a total investment of $42,385,110 for 17 formal partnerships between postsecondary institutions and organizations from the public, private and not-for-profit sectors to advance research, research training and/or knowledge mobilization. Partnership Development Grants: a total investment of $20,262,623 for 104 grants to support the development of partnerships or the design and testing of new partnership approaches to nurture existing and emerging opportunities for research collaboration, best practices and/or models that can be adapted by others or scaled up to a regional, national or international level.

By bridging the gap between academic research and community impact, these investments will provide the evidence and insights needed to inform policy, drive innovation and improve quality of life for all Canadians.

Quotes

"To build a stronger economy, Canada needs the knowledge, talent and partnerships that help industries adapt and compete in a rapidly changing world. These projects will generate new insights that support innovation, strengthen public and private sector decision-making, and create the conditions for economic growth and prosperity across Canada."

--The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Research in the social sciences and humanities is the cornerstone of a resilient, forward-thinking society. This announcement reflects our deep commitment to Canadian research. By supporting these projects, we are empowering scholars to develop the vital insights and collaborative solutions needed to build a more resilient, equitable and innovative future for everyone."

--Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

"The social sciences and humanities are essential for understanding people and our society, as well as addressing the domestic and global challenges of our time. By supporting these diverse research teams and their partners, we are ensuring Canadian insights continue to lead the way in creating a more inclusive and prosperous society."

--Normand Labrie, Interim President of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Quick facts

SSHRC is the federal research funding agency that promotes and supports research and research training in the humanities and social sciences.

Today's announcement involves a total investment of $289,824,610 to support 1,788 research projects and partnerships: Insight Grants support research excellence in the social sciences and humanities for research initiatives of two to five years. Insight Development Grants support research in its initial stages. Funding is provided for short-term research development projects of up to two years that are proposed by individuals or teams. Partnership Grants--Stage 2 represent one of SSHRC's largest funding opportunities for formal, long-term collaborations. Partnership Development Grants provide support for one to three years to design and test new partnership models for research and/or research-related activities.



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SOURCE Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRCC)

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