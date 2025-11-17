AI Trends 2026 Report: Risk, Agents, and Sovereignty Will Shape the Next Wave of Adoption, Says Info-Tech Research Group

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve and become more deeply integrated into routine processes, Info-Tech Research Group's new AI Trends 2026 report reveals that organizations are entering an era defined by adaptive AI governance, agentic automation, and sovereignty. Drawing on survey insights from over 700 global IT leaders, the global research and advisory firm's report outlines how foundational AI principles, adaptive risk management, and regulatory alignment will determine enterprise success in the coming year.

The recently published report suggests that the next wave of AI adoption will be defined by how effectively leaders establish foundational AI principles, integrate risk management into enterprise strategy, and balance innovation with accountability. As global adoption accelerates, emerging trends such as vibe coding, sovereign AI, and agentic automation will test existing IT frameworks and challenge traditional governance models.

"AI is advancing faster than most organizations can adapt their oversight, but leaders now recognize that value and risk are inseparable," says Bill Wong, lead author of the report and research fellow at Info-Tech Research Group. "To prepare for the next stage of AI maturity, our AI Trends 2026 report emphasizes that CIOs must embed foundational AI principles into governance programs, establish risk frameworks that evolve with regulation, and ensure human oversight remains central as agentic systems scale across the enterprise."

According to Info-Tech's Future of IT 2026 survey data, 58% of organizations report that AI is now embedded within enterprise-wide strategies, up from 26% in 2025. However, only 19% say they have fully implemented AI governance frameworks, and fewer than 1 in 4 organizations regularly measure AI risk maturity. The findings reveal a widening gap between adoption and oversight, underscoring the need for formalized principles, risk management programs, and adaptive governance frameworks.

The firm's survey data also found that workforce readiness remains one of the most significant barriers to responsible AI adoption. Nearly two-thirds of organizations (63%) report skill gaps in AI governance, data literacy, and leadership alignment, while only 28% have formal training programs in place to address them. These findings indicate that sustainable AI maturity will depend as much on human capability and organizational design as on technology investment.

The report also highlights the financial acceleration behind AI initiatives. Almost half of surveyed IT leaders (47%) plan to increase AI-related budgets by 20% or more in 2026, with top investment areas including governance automation, AI risk tooling, and talent development. This steady rise in spending signals that organizations are shifting from experimental pilots to enterprise-scale deployments aimed at measurable business value.

The Five AI Trends for 2026 That Will Shape Enterprise AI Strategy in the Year Ahead

As organizations refine their AI strategies to align with governance, risk, and performance goals, Info-Tech's AI Trends 2026 report highlights five key developments that will influence how enterprises deploy and manage AI in 2026:

Foundational AI Principles Will Rewrite Organizational DNA

Organizations are formalizing AI principles that align technology decisions with enterprise values, ensuring that innovation remains transparent, accountable, and ethically sound. Nearly 60% of surveyed IT leaders say they will introduce or update AI principles in 2026, and 44% have already embedded Responsible AI guidelines into their policy and training frameworks. From Copilots to Vibe Coding: AI Will Continue to Reinvent IT

AI-driven development tools are reshaping IT operations, expanding from copilots to autonomous coding environments. While these advances accelerate productivity, they also demand new safeguards and governance to prevent unintended consequences. Over half of enterprises (54%) report integrating generative AI into software development workflows, while one in three plan to introduce AI-based "vibe coding" or autonomous code generation pilots in 2026. Agentic AI Will Come of Age and Power the Exponential Enterprise

Agentic AI systems capable of reasoning, planning, and acting autonomously are moving from research to enterprise deployment. These systems will enable new levels of automation, innovation, and operational scale, while introducing new complexities in oversight and accountability. Sixty-four percent of organizations are experimenting with agentic AI for analytics and automation, yet fewer than 25% have implemented formal agent monitoring or escalation protocols. Risk Management Will Be the Price of Admission for AI

AI risk management is no longer optional. Companies are building comprehensive frameworks to monitor, measure, and mitigate AI-related risks as regulators expand oversight and compliance mandates. 68% of leaders now identify AI risk governance as their top operational priority, up from 39% in 2025, emphasizing the shift from reactive to structured accountability. AI Will Hang in the Balance Between Freedom and Control

AI sovereignty is becoming a geopolitical priority as nations pursue local models and data independence. This push for control over infrastructure, data, and algorithms will reshape global competition, regulation, and collaboration. 72% of leaders list data sovereignty and regulatory compliance as their top AI-related challenge for 2026, up from 49% last year. As nations tighten rules around data residency and model transparency, organizations are increasingly prioritizing local deployment models and developing region-specific AI frameworks to maintain control and compliance.

Info-Tech's AI Trends 2026 report indicates that enterprise adoption is entering a new phase of maturity, where structured oversight, localized deployment, and human-AI collaboration converge. The firm's findings reveal that 81% of surveyed organizations plan to expand their AI capabilities over the next 12 months, with the majority prioritizing governance, transparency, and explainability as key investment areas. This evolution signals a decisive shift from opportunistic experimentation to enterprise-wide strategy and accountability.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies globally, the report notes that organizations are proactively adapting by introducing AI principles that align with evolving legislation. In Europe, the implementation of the EU AI Act is prompting earlier risk assessments and compliance audits, while North American and APAC respondents cite privacy and cross-border data controls as top focus areas. These findings emphasize that compliance is no longer a late-stage consideration but a continuous operational function shaping AI's future.

Ultimately, the 2026 outlook emphasizes that responsible innovation will define competitive advantage in the next era of AI. Organizations that integrate ethical design, strong accountability, and adaptive risk management into their strategies will be best positioned to achieve both resilience and growth. Info-Tech's AI Trends 2026 report concludes that the organizations treating AI governance as an enabler rather than a constraint will unlock sustainable value, maintain stakeholder trust, and lead confidently into the exponential enterprise era.

