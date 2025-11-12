Canadian IT Leaders Recognized for Driving Innovation in 2025: Info-Tech Awards Program Names Top Six Champions in the Country

The 2025 Info-Tech Awards program has expanded to recognize excellence across two distinct streams, Leader of the Year and Innovator of the Year, to highlight both individual achievement and organizational innovation. The Canadian winners of the 2025 awards reflect this dual focus, standing out for their ability to transform IT into a driver of business value and strategic growth. Each recipient was selected through a combination of nominations, data-driven diagnostics, and detailed evaluations.

"Canadian IT leaders continue to set a high standard for innovation and impact," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Global Services Officer, Hannes Scheidegger. "The 2025 Canadian Info-Tech Awards winners have turned technology into a catalyst for measurable business success. Together, these recipients demonstrate how IT innovation is strengthening business performance and public service delivery across the country."

2025 Info-Tech Awards Canadian Winners

Canadian recipients represent organizations across diverse industries, from energy and finance to government and telecommunications, showcasing how the nation's IT leaders are driving transformation and resilience through strategic technology adoption.

The Canadian winners of the 2025 Info-Tech Awards were recognized across four categories that highlight excellence across the global IT community: Innovator of the Year, Women Leading IT, IT Transformation, and IT Excellence.

Innovator of the Year Award

Celebrating organizations that implemented groundbreaking IT initiatives that deliver measurable value and redefine excellence within their industries, the following Canadian winners have been recognized for the Innovator of the Year Award for 2025:

North America – Large and Enterprise Division Ontario Power Generation (Canada) Kruger Inc (Canada)

North America – Small and Medium Division BC Investment Corporation (Canada)



Women Leading IT Award

Highlighting women in IT who demonstrate innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship, inspiring future generations of technology leaders, the following Canadian leader has been honoured with this year's Women Leading IT Award:

North America – Small and Medium Division Navpreet Uppal, Director of IT, Defence Construction Canada (Canada)



IT Transformation Award

Celebrating members who executed strategic initiatives that strengthened alignment between IT and business priorities, guided by Info-Tech's CIO Playbook framework, the following leader has been recognized for exceptional IT Transformation in 2025:

North America Marwan Farah, Senior Advisor, Enterprise Architecture and Security, SSC (Canada)



IT Excellence Award

Honouring leaders who improved IT processes and operational performance using the firm's IT Management & Governance Diagnostic, the following Canadian winner has been awarded the 2025 IT Excellence award:

North America – Small and Medium Division Alfred Ng, Chief Technology Officer, Beanfield Technologies Inc (Canada)



For more information about the Info-Tech Awards and the complete list of global winners, please visit the 2025 Info-Tech Awards page.

To request interviews or expert commentary from Info-Tech's experts on the evolving role of IT leadership and innovation in Canada, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X .

