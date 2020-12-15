Top Fragrance House Scores Big with Stanley Cup Champion Tyler Seguin

"We are excited to partner with such a great guy who has blazing speed, blistering shots, is an accomplished leader, and isn't afraid to show he has fun on and off the ice," says Michel. "That is the confident masculinity that Séxūal Noir and Tyler have in common."

Séxūal Noir Pour Homme is the perfect cologne for anyone's first dive into the waters of luxury scents or the cologne connoisseur who wants a guaranteed signature scent that will wow. Séxūal Noir has been a top selling fragrance in Macy's for over 15 years. Mysterious with a masculine charisma, Séxūal Noir is a modern blend of Italian bergamot, intoxicating lavender, and velvet moss.

"When I first wore this cologne, I knew I wanted to work with Michel Germain Parfums because it smelled great and I kept getting complimented on what I was wearing," says Seguin. "I have a lot of shared passions and connections with the brand, so I am thrilled to be collaborating with Michel Germain and his team as an ambassador."

ABOUT MICHEL GERMAIN

Award-winning Michel Germain Parfums and his niche fragrances, Séxūal and Michel, are luxury brands. He is the Lifetime Achievement award winner which honours his contribution to the fragrance world for over 25 years.

ABOUT TYLER SEGUIN

Tyler Seguin is a six-time NHL All-Star, four-time Mike Modano Trophy Winner, and the Assistant Captain for the Dallas Stars. Seguin was selected 2nd overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins and went on to win the 2011 Stanley Cup during his rookie season. Seguin dedicates his time off the ice to giving back to the community and building a strong connection with his fans.

